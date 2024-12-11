https://sputnikglobe.com/20241211/us-imports-of-chinese-vehicles-hit-all-time-of-29bln-high-in-january-october-1121146076.html

US Imports of Chinese Vehicles Hit All-Time of $2.9Bln High in January-October

Sputnik International

The export of passenger cars from China to the US has risen to an all-time high of $2.9 billion in the first 10 months of 2024, according to Sputnik calculations of US statistics.

In January-October, the US bought $2.89 billion worth of vehicles from China—an annual increase of 1.5 times. This was the highest figure since 1992, when records began. US imports in October rose 1.4 times from the previous month to $398.6 million, the highest since August. Vehicles with an engine capacity between 1,500 and 3,000 cubic centimeters ($1.45 billion), golf carts, snowmobiles, and similar vehicles ($839.3 million), and hybrid vehicles ($371.2 million) were the most in demand in the US. The US also increased its imports of vehicles for the transport of more than 10 persons to $26 million, ten times more than in the same period last year. This included mainly electric buses. Purchases of tractors from China also doubled to almost $42 million

