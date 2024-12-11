https://sputnikglobe.com/20241211/us-imports-of-chinese-vehicles-hit-all-time-of-29bln-high-in-january-october-1121146076.html
US Imports of Chinese Vehicles Hit All-Time of $2.9Bln High in January-October
US Imports of Chinese Vehicles Hit All-Time of $2.9Bln High in January-October
Sputnik International
The export of passenger cars from China to the US has risen to an all-time high of $2.9 billion in the first 10 months of 2024, according to Sputnik calculations of US statistics.
2024-12-11T05:24+0000
2024-12-11T05:24+0000
2024-12-11T05:24+0000
economy
china
us
export
vehicles
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/12/1113476011_0:45:1200:720_1920x0_80_0_0_88bc7d23193b5ce9c85ec1b76cca7363.jpg
In January-October, the US bought $2.89 billion worth of vehicles from China—an annual increase of 1.5 times. This was the highest figure since 1992, when records began. US imports in October rose 1.4 times from the previous month to $398.6 million, the highest since August. Vehicles with an engine capacity between 1,500 and 3,000 cubic centimeters ($1.45 billion), golf carts, snowmobiles, and similar vehicles ($839.3 million), and hybrid vehicles ($371.2 million) were the most in demand in the US. The US also increased its imports of vehicles for the transport of more than 10 persons to $26 million, ten times more than in the same period last year. This included mainly electric buses. Purchases of tractors from China also doubled to almost $42 million
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241203/china-slams-us-latest-chip-curbs-vowing-resolute-measures-to-defend-chinese-firms-legal-interests-1121079991.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/12/1113476011_207:0:1167:720_1920x0_80_0_0_83a1362a475825c5e4d1a33e08bb81f8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us imports of chinese vehicles, export of passenger cars, china to the us
us imports of chinese vehicles, export of passenger cars, china to the us
US Imports of Chinese Vehicles Hit All-Time of $2.9Bln High in January-October
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The export of passenger cars from China to the US has risen to an all-time high of $2.9 billion in the first 10 months of 2024, according to Sputnik calculations of US statistics.
In January-October, the US bought $2.89 billion worth of vehicles from China
—an annual increase of 1.5 times. This was the highest figure since 1992, when records began.
US imports in October rose 1.4 times from the previous month to $398.6 million, the highest since August.
Vehicles with an engine capacity between 1,500 and 3,000 cubic centimeters ($1.45 billion), golf carts, snowmobiles, and similar vehicles ($839.3 million), and hybrid vehicles ($371.2 million) were the most in demand in the US.
The US also increased its imports of vehicles for the transport of more than 10 persons to $26 million, ten times more than in the same period last year. This included mainly electric buses. Purchases of tractors from China also doubled to almost $42 million