https://sputnikglobe.com/20241211/us-repels-houthi-attacks-on-its-ships-in-gulf-of-aden-1121145785.html

US Repels Houthi Attacks on Its Ships in Gulf of Aden

US Repels Houthi Attacks on Its Ships in Gulf of Aden

Sputnik International

The US Navy shot down drones and a missile fired at US merchant ships in the Gulf of Aden by Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Wednesday.

2024-12-11T05:16+0000

2024-12-11T05:16+0000

2024-12-11T05:16+0000

world

gulf of aden

yemen

palestine

us central command (centcom)

us navy

houthis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/09/1099431560_0:0:3641:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b96211c3f0c5288475dc1c5c8268ce44.jpg

On Tuesday, the Houthis said that they carried out missile and drone attacks on US destroyers and supply ships in the Gulf of Aden. The statement added that the destroyers escorted three US merchant vessels. The attack "resulted in no injuries and no damage," the command noted. The movement has previously declared its support for Palestine and its intention to attack any ships linked to Israel, calling on other countries to recall their crews and not approach them at sea. The movement has also pledged not to interfere with freedom of navigation in the region and not harm the ships of other countries. Some companies decided to suspend shipping through the Red Sea amid the attacks.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240616/houthis-say-verbena-bulk-carrier-sank-in-gulf-of-aden---statement-1118981000.html

gulf of aden

yemen

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us repels houthi attacks, gulf of aden, us central command (centcom)