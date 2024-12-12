https://sputnikglobe.com/20241212/eight-killed-in-israel-defense-forces-strikes-on-palestinians-guarding-aid-trucks-1121151656.html
Eight Killed in Israel Defense Forces Strikes on Palestinians Guarding Aid Trucks
Eight Killed in Israel Defense Forces Strikes on Palestinians Guarding Aid Trucks
Sputnik International
Eight people were killed and 30 injured in two Israeli airstrikes on groups of Palestinians guarding trucks carrying humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, Reuters reported, citing medics.
2024-12-12T04:53+0000
2024-12-12T04:53+0000
2024-12-12T04:54+0000
world
mideast
israel
gaza strip
palestine
hamas
middle east
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/01/1120373290_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_246d2b25a908b82ae6d95f9f3db66170.jpg
The report said the first strike was made in the western area of Rafah City, in the enclave's south, and the second in the city of Khan Younis. It said medics feared the death toll from the first strike could rise. On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, fighters of Palestinian movement Hamas infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip and announced a complete blockade of the enclave. The death toll from the Israeli attacks has surpassed 44,800, according to local health authorities.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241210/israel-incursion-in-syria-not-a-protective-move-but-full-blown-offensive--middle-east-expert-1121145022.html
israel
gaza strip
palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/01/1120373290_40:0:2771:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c1a01512c556de14fb73947920e01ccc.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
hamas, israel, gaza strip, israel-hamas conflict, palestine-israel conflict, gaza war, hamas row, arab-israel clash, mideast crisis
hamas, israel, gaza strip, israel-hamas conflict, palestine-israel conflict, gaza war, hamas row, arab-israel clash, mideast crisis
Eight Killed in Israel Defense Forces Strikes on Palestinians Guarding Aid Trucks
04:53 GMT 12.12.2024 (Updated: 04:54 GMT 12.12.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Eight people were killed and 30 injured in two Israeli airstrikes on groups of Palestinians guarding trucks carrying humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, Reuters reported, citing medics.
The report said the first strike was made in the western area of Rafah City, in the enclave's south, and the second in the city of Khan Younis.
It said medics feared the death toll from the first strike could rise.
On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, fighters of Palestinian movement Hamas infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip and announced a complete blockade of the enclave
. The death toll from the Israeli attacks has surpassed 44,800, according to local health authorities.