Eight Killed in Israel Defense Forces Strikes on Palestinians Guarding Aid Trucks
Eight Killed in Israel Defense Forces Strikes on Palestinians Guarding Aid Trucks
Eight people were killed and 30 injured in two Israeli airstrikes on groups of Palestinians guarding trucks carrying humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, Reuters reported, citing medics.
The report said the first strike was made in the western area of Rafah City, in the enclave's south, and the second in the city of Khan Younis. It said medics feared the death toll from the first strike could rise. On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, fighters of Palestinian movement Hamas infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip and announced a complete blockade of the enclave. The death toll from the Israeli attacks has surpassed 44,800, according to local health authorities.
Eight Killed in Israel Defense Forces Strikes on Palestinians Guarding Aid Trucks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Eight people were killed and 30 injured in two Israeli airstrikes on groups of Palestinians guarding trucks carrying humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, Reuters reported, citing medics.
The report said the first strike was made in the western area of Rafah City, in the enclave's south, and the second in the city of Khan Younis.
It said medics feared the death toll from the first strike could rise.
On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, fighters of Palestinian movement Hamas infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip and announced a complete blockade of the enclave. The death toll from the Israeli attacks has surpassed 44,800, according to local health authorities.
