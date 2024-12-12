International
Hamas May Agree on Deal That Allows Israel to Stay in Gaza After Ceasefire
The Palestinian movement Hamas has said for the first time since the outbreak of the Gaza war that it might agree to a ceasefire deal with Israel that would allow Israeli forces to stay temporarily in the enclave after the fighting stops, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing Arab mediators.
2024-12-12T04:34+0000
2024-12-12T04:34+0000
The mediators said Hamas had agreed to two of Israel's key demands and also provided a list of hostages, including US citizens, that it would release under the new ceasefire. The current proposal reportedly includes a 60-day ceasefire, the release of over 30 Israeli hostages in exchanges for several Palestinian hostages, and Israel allowing more humanitarian aid into the enclave. US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will travel to Israel, Egypt, and Qatar later in the week to push for the deal the mediators said, adding that the US and Egypt hope to build upon momentum gained when Israel has agreed on a ceasefire with Lebanon. Israel's security cabinet approved the US-brokered ceasefire with Lebanon's Hezbollah in late November. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu explained that the truce was needed to focus on the alleged Iranian threat and isolate Hamas in the Gaza Strip. He emphasized that Israel would resume hostilities if Hezbollah violated the deal. On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, Hamas fighters infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians, and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. In response, the IDF launched Operation Iron Swords against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
Hamas May Agree on Deal That Allows Israel to Stay in Gaza After Ceasefire

Houthi supporters raise a poster of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who killed by Israeli troops in Gaza, during an anti-Israel rally in Sanaa, Yemen, Friday, Oct. 18, 2024.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Palestinian movement Hamas has said for the first time since the outbreak of the Gaza war that it might agree to a ceasefire deal with Israel that would allow Israeli forces to stay temporarily in the enclave after the fighting stops, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing Arab mediators.
The mediators said Hamas had agreed to two of Israel's key demands and also provided a list of hostages, including US citizens, that it would release under the new ceasefire.
The current proposal reportedly includes a 60-day ceasefire, the release of over 30 Israeli hostages in exchanges for several Palestinian hostages, and Israel allowing more humanitarian aid into the enclave.
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will travel to Israel, Egypt, and Qatar later in the week to push for the deal the mediators said, adding that the US and Egypt hope to build upon momentum gained when Israel has agreed on a ceasefire with Lebanon.
Israel's security cabinet approved the US-brokered ceasefire with Lebanon's Hezbollah in late November. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu explained that the truce was needed to focus on the alleged Iranian threat and isolate Hamas in the Gaza Strip. He emphasized that Israel would resume hostilities if Hezbollah violated the deal.
On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, Hamas fighters infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians, and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. In response, the IDF launched Operation Iron Swords against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
