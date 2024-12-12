International
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Thursday he considers it a "personal duty" to visit Russia for Victory Day celebration in 2025.
He added that fascism would never have been defeated without the Soviet Union. Without the Soviet Union, World War II would never have been won and fascism would never have been defeated, the prime minister added. Fico said in late November that he had received and accepted an official invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin to participate in the celebration of Victory Day in Moscow in 2025.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Thursday he considers it a "personal duty" to visit Russia for Victory Day celebration in 2025.
He added that fascism would never have been defeated without the Soviet Union.
"How can anyone tell me that I cannot go to Russia to celebrate the end of World War II and the victory over fascism, when Slovakia was liberated by the Red Army? The people of Slovakia realize this, and I consider it a personal duty," Fico told the media.
лого победы - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.11.2024
Russia
Kremlin Rolls Out Official Logo to Mark 80th Anniversary of Victory in Great Patriotic War
19 November, 13:25 GMT
Without the Soviet Union, World War II would never have been won and fascism would never have been defeated, the prime minister added.
Fico said in late November that he had received and accepted an official invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin to participate in the celebration of Victory Day in Moscow in 2025.
