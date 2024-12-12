https://sputnikglobe.com/20241212/french-farmers-dump-hay-tires-manure-in-dijon-protesting-eu-mercosur-deal-1121151513.html

French Farmers Dump Hay, Tires, Manure in Dijon Protesting EU-MERCOSUR Deal

French farmers have dumped tonnes of hay, tyres and manure in Dijon to protest against the recent EU-MERCOSUR free trade agreement and to once again delay government aid, France Bleu reported on Thursday.

Several hundred farmers took to the streets of the largest city in the French region of Burgundy - Franche-Comte - to protest against the agreement. They arrived in the city centre on 70 tractors, responding to a call by the FNSEA and Jeunes Agriculteurs unions. The farmers are certain that the agreement with MERCOSUR, which provides for the abolition of over 90% of tariffs between the EU and the South American bloc, would mean that preferences would go to South American products. They also claim that the recent vote of no confidence and resignation of the French government has delayed promised aid measures by several months. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said last week that she had signed a political agreement with the South American trade bloc Mercosur in the Uruguayan capital Montevideo to create the world's largest free trade area with more than 700 million EU and South American consumers, despite protests from a number of EU countries led by France. In October, farmers resumed protests across France. In November, leading unions FNSEA and Jeunes Agriculteurs called for protests against government inaction and a trade deal with the South American trade bloc MERCOSUR. They are calling on the European Union to scrap the proposed trade pact, relax regulations and pay back delayed subsidies. Farmers staged several nationwide protests in France in late 2023 and early 2024, blocking highways and dumping manure in front of government buildings to protest against agricultural policies that they say make them uncompetitive. In particular, farmers opposed imports of cheap agricultural products, mainly from Ukraine, restrictions on the use of water for irrigation, rising fuel prices and strict climate protection measures.

