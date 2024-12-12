https://sputnikglobe.com/20241212/idf-to-control-buffer-zone-on-syria-border-until-possible-to-enforce-deal-1121152606.html
IDF to Control Buffer Zone on Syria Border Until Possible to Enforce Deal
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will temporarily control the buffer zone on the Syrian border, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday.
The statement specified that this move is necessary for security purposes, until a "force" appears that will ensure the implementation of the 1974 disengagement agreement,
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will temporarily control the buffer zone on the Syrian border, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday.
The statement specified that this move is necessary for security purposes, until a "force" appears that will ensure the implementation of the 1974 disengagement agreement,
"Israel will not allow jihadist groups to fill this vacuum and pose a threat to Israeli settlements in the Golan Heights in the style of the October 7 attacks. That is why Israeli forces entered the buffer zone and took control of strategic locations near the Israeli border. This deployment is temporary until a force committed to the 1974 agreement emerges and security at our border is guaranteed," the statement said.