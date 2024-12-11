https://sputnikglobe.com/20241211/what-is-the-strategic-importance-of-deir-ez-zor-and-could-it-cause-new-kurdish-syrian-conflict-1121150295.html

What is the Strategic Importance of Deir ez-Zor and Could It Cause New Kurdish-Syrian Conflict?

Syrian militants have seized the city of Deir ez-Zor from US-backed Kurdish militants. Dr Lorenzo Trombetta, a UN Consultant on Middle East, explained the province’s significance.

"Deir ez-Zor is a crucial hotspot between central and eastern Syria," Trombetta told Sputnik, and "the main hub along the Euphrates River running from Turkiye towards the Gulf." According to some estimates, Deir ez-Zor holds 70% of Syrian oil reserves and a major gas field. It is linked via a pipeline to Syria's other fossil fuel deposits in Al-Hasakah and Homs.But he suggests that the US might abandon its Kurdish allies at any time and "replace them with other tribal Arab clans on the Euphrates River." While the US seems ready to negotiate the Kurdish withdrawal up to north-eastern Syria, Washington wants to retain control over Syrian oil and gas, the expert argued. Trombetta expects short-to-mid-term battles between the Kurdish and Syrian militants – which would not translate into a long-term conflict, as it is the US which will call the shots in the region.Will Syria Fragment Along Sectarian Lines or Stay United? After president Bashar al-Assad’s resignation, the question is how Alawites, Druze, Sunnis, Shiites and Kurds will coexist in the "patched-up" state. Trombetta outlines potential scenarios: Trombetta says the Lebanese scenario would be "the most comfortable one for the international community" with a new state able to work with the West, Gulf kingdoms, Turkiye, Russia and Israel. "The Sunnis are the majority, but for many decades are not fully in power. In the Lebanese scenario, the Sunni can count more than other factions," the pundit says, adding that the future Syria should adopt a more sensitive approach. He suggests that the model for a new Syrian state should not be a pseudo-unified society suffering from sectarian and ethnic divisions.

