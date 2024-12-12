https://sputnikglobe.com/20241212/lukashenko-orders-deploying-oreshnik-missile-systems-in-belarus---general-staff-1121153645.html

Lukashenko Orders Deploying Oreshnik Missile Systems in Belarus

Lukashenko Orders Deploying Oreshnik Missile Systems in Belarus

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has ordered the deployment of the medium-range Oreshnik missile systems in the republic and the competent planning of its use

"There is only one task — to ensure the deployment of Oreshnik on our territory and to competently plan its use," Muraveiko was quoted as saying by the state-run Belta news agency. When asked how many such systems are planned to be delivered to Belarus, the military said that "only the president of Russia knows about this."

