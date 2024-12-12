https://sputnikglobe.com/20241212/lukashenko-orders-deploying-oreshnik-missile-systems-in-belarus---general-staff-1121153645.html
Lukashenko Orders Deploying Oreshnik Missile Systems in Belarus
Lukashenko Orders Deploying Oreshnik Missile Systems in Belarus
Sputnik International
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has ordered the deployment of the medium-range Oreshnik missile systems in the republic and the competent planning of its use
2024-12-12T11:26+0000
2024-12-12T11:26+0000
2024-12-12T11:49+0000
military
belarus
alexander lukashenko
russia's new oreshnik ballistic missile
nuclear deterrence
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/17/1120975041_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_91f4c110760399f2e593eb18aa8379a8.png
"There is only one task — to ensure the deployment of Oreshnik on our territory and to competently plan its use," Muraveiko was quoted as saying by the state-run Belta news agency. When asked how many such systems are planned to be delivered to Belarus, the military said that "only the president of Russia knows about this."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241209/how-fast-can-the-russian-oreshnik-missile-reach-europe-from-belarus-1121133709.html
belarus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/17/1120975041_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_ffc70673c2f0ab14e6a38ce89121127b.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
oreshnik in belarus, oreshnik deployment, oreshnik missille, belarus nuclear detterence
oreshnik in belarus, oreshnik deployment, oreshnik missille, belarus nuclear detterence
Lukashenko Orders Deploying Oreshnik Missile Systems in Belarus
11:26 GMT 12.12.2024 (Updated: 11:49 GMT 12.12.2024)
MINSK (Sputnik) - President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has ordered the deployment of the medium-range Oreshnik missile systems in the republic and the competent planning of its use, Chief of the General Staff of Belarus and First Deputy Defense Minister Pavel Muraveiko said on Thursday.
"There is only one task — to ensure the deployment of Oreshnik on our territory
and to competently plan its use," Muraveiko was quoted as saying by the state-run Belta news agency.
When asked how many such systems are planned to be delivered to Belarus, the military said that "only the president of Russia knows about this."