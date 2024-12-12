International
Lukashenko Orders Deploying Oreshnik Missile Systems in Belarus
Lukashenko Orders Deploying Oreshnik Missile Systems in Belarus
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has ordered the deployment of the medium-range Oreshnik missile systems in the republic and the competent planning of its use
"There is only one task — to ensure the deployment of Oreshnik on our territory and to competently plan its use," Muraveiko was quoted as saying by the state-run Belta news agency. When asked how many such systems are planned to be delivered to Belarus, the military said that "only the president of Russia knows about this."
11:26 GMT 12.12.2024
MINSK (Sputnik) - President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has ordered the deployment of the medium-range Oreshnik missile systems in the republic and the competent planning of its use, Chief of the General Staff of Belarus and First Deputy Defense Minister Pavel Muraveiko said on Thursday.
How Fast Can the Russian Oreshnik Missile Reach Europe from Belarus?
9 December, 13:22 GMT
