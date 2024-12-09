International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Multimedia
When a picture is worth a thousand words. See what's happening in the world from a more visual perspective with Sputnik's photo galleries, infographics and other multimedia content.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241209/how-fast-can-the-russian-oreshnik-missile-reach-europe-from-belarus-1121133709.html
How Fast Can the Russian Oreshnik Missile Reach Europe from Belarus?
How Fast Can the Russian Oreshnik Missile Reach Europe from Belarus?
Sputnik International
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko asked Russian President Vladimir Putin after the Union State summit in Minsk on October 6 to deploy Russia's most advanced weapons, including Oreshnik, in Belarus.
2024-12-09T13:22+0000
2024-12-09T13:22+0000
multimedia
infographic
vladimir putin
alexander lukashenko
russia
belarus
ballistic missiles
ballistic missile
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/09/1121133946_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_9a350b33105e2fc05043a0b2b5223e9f.png
Tested in combat, the missile showed its power in a nuclear-free configuration, with Putin calling it unmatched in the West – equally destructive as nuclear weapons but without radiation.In a move driven by rising NATO threats and the deployment of US long-range missiles in Germany, Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko agreed to position the Oreshnik system in Belarus by the end of 2025. Just how fast can the Oreshnik fly from Belarus to key NATO bases across Europe? Find out in this infographic by Sputnik:
russia
belarus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/09/1121133946_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_6740e257f94e9f214178cfdbff46cf79.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
possible flight time, russian president vladimir putin, oreshnik' missile
possible flight time, russian president vladimir putin, oreshnik' missile

How Fast Can the Russian Oreshnik Missile Reach Europe from Belarus?

13:22 GMT 09.12.2024
Subscribe
On November 21, Russian Prssident Vladimir Putin confirmed the successful test of the Oreshnik missile, which hit a Ukrainian defense facility in Dnepropetrovsk in retaliation for the Kiev regime’s strikes deep into Russia using Western weapons.
Tested in combat, the missile showed its power in a nuclear-free configuration, with Putin calling it unmatched in the West – equally destructive as nuclear weapons but without radiation.
In a move driven by rising NATO threats and the deployment of US long-range missiles in Germany, Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko agreed to position the Oreshnik system in Belarus by the end of 2025.
Just how fast can the Oreshnik fly from Belarus to key NATO bases across Europe?
Find out in this infographic by Sputnik:
Possible approach time of the Oreshnik - Sputnik International
Possible approach time of the Oreshnik - Sputnik International
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала