How Fast Can the Russian Oreshnik Missile Reach Europe from Belarus?

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko asked Russian President Vladimir Putin after the Union State summit in Minsk on October 6 to deploy Russia's most advanced weapons, including Oreshnik, in Belarus.

Tested in combat, the missile showed its power in a nuclear-free configuration, with Putin calling it unmatched in the West – equally destructive as nuclear weapons but without radiation.In a move driven by rising NATO threats and the deployment of US long-range missiles in Germany, Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko agreed to position the Oreshnik system in Belarus by the end of 2025. Just how fast can the Oreshnik fly from Belarus to key NATO bases across Europe? Find out in this infographic by Sputnik:

