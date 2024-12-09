https://sputnikglobe.com/20241209/how-fast-can-the-russian-oreshnik-missile-reach-europe-from-belarus-1121133709.html
How Fast Can the Russian Oreshnik Missile Reach Europe from Belarus?
How Fast Can the Russian Oreshnik Missile Reach Europe from Belarus?
Sputnik International
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko asked Russian President Vladimir Putin after the Union State summit in Minsk on October 6 to deploy Russia's most advanced weapons, including Oreshnik, in Belarus.
2024-12-09T13:22+0000
2024-12-09T13:22+0000
2024-12-09T13:22+0000
multimedia
infographic
vladimir putin
alexander lukashenko
russia
belarus
ballistic missiles
ballistic missile
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/09/1121133946_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_9a350b33105e2fc05043a0b2b5223e9f.png
Tested in combat, the missile showed its power in a nuclear-free configuration, with Putin calling it unmatched in the West – equally destructive as nuclear weapons but without radiation.In a move driven by rising NATO threats and the deployment of US long-range missiles in Germany, Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko agreed to position the Oreshnik system in Belarus by the end of 2025. Just how fast can the Oreshnik fly from Belarus to key NATO bases across Europe? Find out in this infographic by Sputnik:
russia
belarus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/09/1121133946_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_6740e257f94e9f214178cfdbff46cf79.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
possible flight time, russian president vladimir putin, oreshnik' missile
possible flight time, russian president vladimir putin, oreshnik' missile
How Fast Can the Russian Oreshnik Missile Reach Europe from Belarus?
On November 21, Russian Prssident Vladimir Putin confirmed the successful test of the Oreshnik missile, which hit a Ukrainian defense facility in Dnepropetrovsk in retaliation for the Kiev regime’s strikes deep into Russia using Western weapons.
Tested in combat, the missile showed
its power in a nuclear-free configuration, with Putin calling it unmatched in the West – equally destructive as nuclear weapons but without radiation.
In a move driven by rising NATO threats and the deployment of US long-range missiles in Germany, Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko agreed to position the Oreshnik system in Belarus
by the end of 2025.
Just how fast can the Oreshnik fly from Belarus to key NATO bases across Europe?
Find out in this infographic by Sputnik: