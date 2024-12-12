https://sputnikglobe.com/20241212/russian-army-liberates-zarya-settlement-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1121152741.html

Russian Army Liberates Zarya Settlement in Donetsk People’s Republic

Units of the Russian Tsentr group of forces have liberated the settlement of Zarya (lit. Dawn) in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

2024-12-12T09:58+0000

2024-12-12T09:58+0000

2024-12-12T10:03+0000

Units of Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup have liberated the settlement of Zarya in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Ministry of Defense has reported.Meanwhile, Russia's Zapad Battlegroup repelled seven Ukrainian counterattacks and eliminated up to 410 soldiers in the past day, the Russian Ministry of Defense added. For its part, Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup repelled nine counterattacks, making Kiev lose up to 390 soldiers, and Ukraine lost up to 295 soldiers in battles with the Yug Battlegroup, the ministry said.

russia

2024

