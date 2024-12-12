https://sputnikglobe.com/20241212/russian-army-liberates-zarya-settlement-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1121152741.html
Russian Army Liberates Zarya Settlement in Donetsk People’s Republic
Russian Army Liberates Zarya Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic
Sputnik International
Units of the Russian Tsentr group of forces have liberated the settlement of Zarya (lit. Dawn) in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
Units of Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup have liberated the settlement of Zarya in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Ministry of Defense has reported.Meanwhile, Russia's Zapad Battlegroup repelled seven Ukrainian counterattacks and eliminated up to 410 soldiers in the past day, the Russian Ministry of Defense added. For its part, Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup repelled nine counterattacks, making Kiev lose up to 390 soldiers, and Ukraine lost up to 295 soldiers in battles with the Yug Battlegroup, the ministry said.
russia
09:58 GMT 12.12.2024 (Updated: 10:03 GMT 12.12.2024)
Units of Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup have liberated the settlement of Zarya in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Ministry of Defense has reported.
"As a result of decisive actions by units of the Tsentr Battlegroup, the settlement of Zarya in the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated," the statement read.
Meanwhile, Russia's Zapad Battlegroup repelled seven Ukrainian counterattacks and eliminated up to 410 soldiers in the past day, the Russian Ministry of Defense added.
"The enemy lost up to 410 soldiers, a tank, [and] a pickup truck," the ministry said in a statement.
For its part, Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup repelled nine counterattacks, making Kiev lose up to 390 soldiers, and Ukraine lost up to 295 soldiers in battles with the Yug Battlegroup, the ministry said.