https://sputnikglobe.com/20241212/russian-forces-liberate-novoivanovka-in-kursk-region-as-ukrainian-losses-mount--1121153923.html
Russian Forces Liberate Novoivanovka in Kursk Region as Ukrainian Losses Mount
Russian Forces Liberate Novoivanovka in Kursk Region as Ukrainian Losses Mount
Sputnik International
Russian forces regain control of Novoivanovka village in the Kursk Region, the Ministry of Defense said on Thursday.
2024-12-12T11:45+0000
2024-12-12T11:45+0000
2024-12-12T11:45+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian defense ministry
russian army
russian armed forces
ukrainian crisis
kursk
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/0d/1120531757_0:135:2911:1772_1920x0_80_0_0_3f564fb81b47f3e9a0100e3dfb96f635.jpg
"Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 200 military personnel, a tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, two armored combat vehicles, four vehicles and three mortars were destroyed," the ministry said in a statement. In total, Ukraine has lost over 40,060 servicepeople and 236 tanks during offensive in Kursk direction, the ministry added. The Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 200 soldiers in the Kursk direction in the past day, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241212/russian-army-liberates-zarya-settlement-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1121152741.html
kursk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/0d/1120531757_184:0:2727:1907_1920x0_80_0_0_db1cc91e8b81487f9bf2a28e936be62c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia's special military operation, ukraine crisis, kursk attack, kursk incursion, ukraine conflict, ukraine losses
russia's special military operation, ukraine crisis, kursk attack, kursk incursion, ukraine conflict, ukraine losses
Russian Forces Liberate Novoivanovka in Kursk Region as Ukrainian Losses Mount
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces regain control of Novoivanovka village in the Kursk Region, the Ministry of Defense said on Thursday.
"Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 200 military personnel, a tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, two armored combat vehicles, four vehicles and three mortars were destroyed," the ministry said in a statement.
In total, Ukraine has lost over 40,060 servicepeople and 236 tanks during offensive in Kursk direction, the ministry added.
The Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 200 soldiers in the Kursk direction in the past day, the ministry added.