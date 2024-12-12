International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Liberate Novoivanovka in Kursk Region as Ukrainian Losses Mount
Russian Forces Liberate Novoivanovka in Kursk Region as Ukrainian Losses Mount
Russian forces regain control of Novoivanovka village in the Kursk Region, the Ministry of Defense said on Thursday.
"Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 200 military personnel, a tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, two armored combat vehicles, four vehicles and three mortars were destroyed," the ministry said in a statement. In total, Ukraine has lost over 40,060 servicepeople and 236 tanks during offensive in Kursk direction, the ministry added. The Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 200 soldiers in the Kursk direction in the past day, the ministry added.
11:45 GMT 12.12.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces regain control of Novoivanovka village in the Kursk Region, the Ministry of Defense said on Thursday.
"Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 200 military personnel, a tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, two armored combat vehicles, four vehicles and three mortars were destroyed," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Army Liberates Zarya Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic
09:58 GMT
In total, Ukraine has lost over 40,060 servicepeople and 236 tanks during offensive in Kursk direction, the ministry added.
The Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 200 soldiers in the Kursk direction in the past day, the ministry added.
