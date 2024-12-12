https://sputnikglobe.com/20241212/russian-forces-liberate-novoivanovka-in-kursk-region-as-ukrainian-losses-mount--1121153923.html

Russian Forces Liberate Novoivanovka in Kursk Region as Ukrainian Losses Mount

Russian Forces Liberate Novoivanovka in Kursk Region as Ukrainian Losses Mount

Sputnik International

Russian forces regain control of Novoivanovka village in the Kursk Region, the Ministry of Defense said on Thursday.

2024-12-12T11:45+0000

2024-12-12T11:45+0000

2024-12-12T11:45+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russian defense ministry

russian army

russian armed forces

ukrainian crisis

kursk

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/0d/1120531757_0:135:2911:1772_1920x0_80_0_0_3f564fb81b47f3e9a0100e3dfb96f635.jpg

"Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 200 military personnel, a tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, two armored combat vehicles, four vehicles and three mortars were destroyed," the ministry said in a statement. In total, Ukraine has lost over 40,060 servicepeople and 236 tanks during offensive in Kursk direction, the ministry added. The Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 200 soldiers in the Kursk direction in the past day, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241212/russian-army-liberates-zarya-settlement-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1121152741.html

kursk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia's special military operation, ukraine crisis, kursk attack, kursk incursion, ukraine conflict, ukraine losses