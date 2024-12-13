International
Centrist Francois Bayrou Appointed France's New Prime Minister
Centrist Francois Bayrou Appointed France's New Prime Minister
Seventy-three-year-old Francois Bayrou, French President Emmanuel Macron's key centrist ally and leader of the Renaissance-allied Modem party, has been appointed as the new prime minister of the country, the Elysee Palace said on Friday.
"Francois Bayrou is appointed as prime minister," the presidential office said, as quoted by media.Earlier, French Prime Minister Michel Barnier resigned after a vote of no confidence in his government was accepted by a majority. Bayrou is the leader of the Renaissance-allied Modem Party and he is considered a key centrist ally of President Emmanuel Macron.Before announcing the new head of government, Macron held an almost two-hour-long meeting with Bayrou, which did not go well, media reported, citing sources.French media reported that another candidate for prime minister, former Defense Minister and Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian turned down the post, saying that in two years he would be 80, and it would be "simply ridiculous" to accept the offer.New Vote of No Confidence AheadThe left-wing party La France Insoumise will put forward a vote of no confidence in the government of the newly appointed Prime Minister Francois Bayrou, party's parliament faction leader Mathilde Panot said on Friday."The country has two obvious choices: to continue Francois Bayrou's policy of failure or to break up. Deputies will have two options available: support and rescue [French President Emmanuel] Macron or censorship. We made our own," Panot said on X.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Seventy-three-year-old Francois Bayrou has been appointed as the new prime minister of the country, the Elysee Palace said on Friday.
"Francois Bayrou is appointed as prime minister," the presidential office said, as quoted by media.
Earlier, French Prime Minister Michel Barnier resigned after a vote of no confidence in his government was accepted by a majority.
Bayrou is the leader of the Renaissance-allied Modem Party and he is considered a key centrist ally of President Emmanuel Macron.
Before announcing the new head of government, Macron held an almost two-hour-long meeting with Bayrou, which did not go well, media reported, citing sources.
French media reported that another candidate for prime minister, former Defense Minister and Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian turned down the post, saying that in two years he would be 80, and it would be "simply ridiculous" to accept the offer.

New Vote of No Confidence Ahead

The left-wing party La France Insoumise will put forward a vote of no confidence in the government of the newly appointed Prime Minister Francois Bayrou, party's parliament faction leader Mathilde Panot said on Friday.

"The country has two obvious choices: to continue Francois Bayrou's policy of failure or to break up. Deputies will have two options available: support and rescue [French President Emmanuel] Macron or censorship. We made our own," Panot said on X.

