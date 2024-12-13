International
Could Syrian Crisis Threaten Iraqi-Turkish Development Road Trade Route?
Could Syrian Crisis Threaten Iraqi-Turkish Development Road Trade Route?
With the situation in Syria rapidly deteriorating, it remains to be seen whether this crisis might imperil a major Turkish-Iraqi infrastructure project known as the Development Road.
05:58 GMT 13.12.2024
With the situation in Syria rapidly deteriorating, it remains to be seen whether this crisis might imperil a major Turkish-Iraqi infrastructure project known as the Development Road.
The project is a trade route consisting of a road and a two-way railway that would run all the way from Iraq’s Persian Gulf coast to the Iraqi-Turkish border.
When completed, this project is expected to become yet another transport corridor between Europe and Asia via Iraq and Turkiye, which would facilitate the flow of goods and strengthen ties between the participants of this undertaking.
The implementation of the Development Road project is complicated by the fact that this route is going to run through areas of Iraq de facto controlled by Kurdish entities.
Turkiye wants to use the Development Road to diminish the influence of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, whom Ankara regards as a terrorist organization and who maintains significant presence in Iraqi Kurdistan.
Meanwhile, Turkiye’s attempts to have the Development Road bypass the major cities in the Iraq Kurdistan region was met with opposition from the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG).
The ongoing turmoil in Syria may also create additional risk for the project due to the probability of fighting between various Syrian factions spilling over into the areas the new trade route is going to pass through.
