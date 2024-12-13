Could Syrian Crisis Threaten Iraqi-Turkish Development Road Trade Route?

The project is a trade route consisting of a road and a two-way railway that would run all the way from Iraq’s Persian Gulf coast to the Iraqi-Turkish border. The project is a trade route consisting of a road and a two-way railway that would run all the way from Iraq’s Persian Gulf coast to the Iraqi-Turkish border.

When completed, this project is expected to become yet another transport corridor between Europe and Asia via Iraq and Turkiye, which would facilitate the flow of goods and strengthen ties between the participants of this undertaking.

The implementation of the Development Road project is complicated by the fact that this route is going to run through areas of Iraq de facto controlled by Kurdish entities.

Turkiye wants to use the Development Road to diminish the influence of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, whom Ankara regards as a terrorist organization and who maintains significant presence in Iraqi Kurdistan.

Meanwhile, Turkiye's attempts to have the Development Road bypass the major cities in the Iraq Kurdistan region was met with opposition from the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG).