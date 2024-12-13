https://sputnikglobe.com/20241213/niger-suspends-bbc-operations-for-3-months---ministry-1121156087.html
Niger Suspends BBC Operations for 3 Months - Ministry
Nigerien authorities have suspended the operations of the UK-based BBC broadcaster for three months, the ANP news agency reported, citing the country's Ministry of Communication, Posts, and Digital Economy.
The ministry reportedly accuses the broadcaster of presenting false information directed to destabilize the situation in the country and of "undermining troop morale." Previously, Niger suspended the operations of France's RFI and France 24. In Niger, on July 26, 2023, a group of soldiers from the presidential guard announced the ousting of Bazoum. The National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland was formed to govern the country, led by the guard's commander, Abdourahamane Tchiani. On August 10, Tchiani signed a decree forming a transitional government. In the same month, the transitional government issued a decree banning the operations of state-run NGOs, UN agencies, and international organizations.
Niger Suspends BBC Operations for 3 Months - Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Nigerien authorities have suspended the operations of the UK-based BBC broadcaster for three months, the ANP news agency reported, citing the country's Ministry of Communication, Posts, and Digital Economy.
The ministry reportedly accuses the broadcaster of presenting false information directed to destabilize the situation in the country and of "undermining troop morale."
"I request that you immediately suspend for three months the broadcasting of programs and disconnect all transmission and reception facilities of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) throughout the territory of Niger," the news agency quoted Minister Sidi Mohamed Raliou as saying in a Thursday letter to the country's television networks.
Previously, Niger suspended the operations of France's RFI and France 24.
In Niger, on July 26, 2023, a group of soldiers from the presidential guard announced the ousting of Bazoum. The National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland was formed to govern the country, led by the guard's commander, Abdourahamane Tchiani. On August 10, Tchiani signed a decree forming a transitional government. In the same month, the transitional government issued a decree banning the operations of state-run NGOs, UN agencies, and international organizations.