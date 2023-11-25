https://sputnikglobe.com/20231125/bbc-blinding-public-opinion-over-palestine-israel-conflict-1115205553.html

BBC ‘Blinding Public Opinion’ Over Palestine-Israel Conflict

BBC ‘Blinding Public Opinion’ Over Palestine-Israel Conflict

The BBC has turned into “yellow press” that is lacking objectivity and professionalism due to its biased stance on global developments, experts told Sputnik.

A group of BBC journalists has accused the UK broadcaster of bias and double standards in covering the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, arguing that more attention is paid to the Jewish state’s victims.In a letter released earlier this week, the journalists in particular made it clear that they would like to know when the number of casualties among Palestinians would be "high enough for our editorial stance to change." "I do agree that the British Broadcasting Corporation is obviously biased," London-based foreign affairs analyst Adriel Kasonta told Sputnik, referring to the current escalation of the Palestine-Israel conflict.He added that for him, saying that the BBC is humanizing or paying more attention to the Jewish state’s casualties in the current conflict is “very obvious.”He recalled that there were certain attempts from the very beginning of the conflict, when "mainstream media headlines were right, were going something along ‘Hamas- Israel war’ instead of ‘Palestine-Israel war’.""The devil is in the details and the detail is very apparent to the public, which can't any longer be deceived by the manipulations of the mainstream media. The accusations are right, are correct," the analyst said.Kasonta added that the general public knows what is happening in Gaza, which he said "has been proved by the numerous protests all over the world, in London, in the United States and other Western countries and in Arab nations.""So we know that the general public is outraged by the fact that the mainstream media is blatantly lying and somehow whitewashing and giving the coverage a cover-up," according to him.The analyst was echoed by Lebanese reporter and journalist Hussein Izzedin, who slammed the UK broadcaster as “yellow press” that “has lost the spirit of real journalism due to its biased approach to events taking place in Palestine and beyond.”He insisted that what the BBC is doing now will mark “a new black spot on its longstanding history of intransigence and a complete lack of objectivity, as if the broadcaster was a party to this conflict.”According to Izzedin, the BBC is unable to brief the public on "the reality of the latest developments” and even more, the broadcaster is trying to muzzle those professional journalists who consider objectivity a matter of humanity."He lambasted the BBC as a broadcaster that “has lost its objectivity and professionalism and has become “yellow press run from clandestine rooms.”

