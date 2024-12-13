https://sputnikglobe.com/20241213/over-1mln-people-displaced-across-syria-since-november-27-1121156791.html

Over 1Mln People Displaced Across Syria Since November 27

Over 1Mln People Displaced Across Syria Since November 27

Over 1.1 million people have been displaced across Syria since the escalation of hostilities on November 27, most of them women and children, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.

"Over 1.1 million people – mostly women and children - have now been displaced across Syria, since the escalation of hostilities on 27 November, according to the IDP Taskforce. Nearly 640,000 people fled the Aleppo governorate, 334,000 left Idleb, and 136,000 fled Hama," the organization said in a statement. The Syrian armed opposition captured the capital of Damascus on Sunday. Russian officials said that President Bashar Assad had stepped down after negotiations with participants of the Syrian conflict, and left Syria for Russia where he was granted asylum. Mohammed al-Bashir, who ran an Idlib-based administration formed by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and other opposition groups, was named interim prime minister on Tuesday.

