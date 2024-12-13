https://sputnikglobe.com/20241213/russia-strikes-ukrainian-energy-infrastructure-in-retaliation-for-attack-on-taganrog--1121159231.html

Russia Strikes Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure in Retaliation for Attack on Taganrog

The Russian Armed Forces conducted a massive strike on critical fuel and energy infrastructure in Ukraine that supported the operations of the Ukrainian defense industry, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The Russian Armed Forces conducted a massive strike on critical fuel and energy infrastructure in Ukraine that supported the operations of its defense industry, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense. The goal of the strike was achieved and all designated targets were hit, the ministry emphasized.Ukraine attacked an airfield in Russia's Taganrog with six ATACMS missiles on December 11. Russian officials vowed retaliation.

