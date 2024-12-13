International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241213/russia-strikes-ukrainian-energy-infrastructure-in-retaliation-for-attack-on-taganrog--1121159231.html
Russia Strikes Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure in Retaliation for Attack on Taganrog
Russia Strikes Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure in Retaliation for Attack on Taganrog
Sputnik International
The Russian Armed Forces conducted a massive strike on critical fuel and energy infrastructure in Ukraine that supported the operations of the Ukrainian defense industry, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.
2024-12-13T09:37+0000
2024-12-13T09:57+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/03/1119232130_0:41:3567:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_da0362961e44ddbb4e5439624082c9ab.jpg
The Russian Armed Forces conducted a massive strike on critical fuel and energy infrastructure in Ukraine that supported the operations of its defense industry, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense. The goal of the strike was achieved and all designated targets were hit, the ministry emphasized.Ukraine attacked an airfield in Russia's Taganrog with six ATACMS missiles on December 11. Russian officials vowed retaliation.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241211/ukraines-attack-with-atacms-missiles-on-russias-taganrog-airfield-wont-go-unanswered---mod-1121149807.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/03/1119232130_401:0:3130:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_02a28b3834a543dbc2dbf078c61356a9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia'a special military operation, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, high-precision strikes ukraine, high-precision strikes kiev
russia'a special military operation, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, high-precision strikes ukraine, high-precision strikes kiev

Russia Strikes Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure in Retaliation for Attack on Taganrog

09:37 GMT 13.12.2024 (Updated: 09:57 GMT 13.12.2024)
© Sputnik / Ministry of Defense / Go to the mediabankRussia's Kinzhal hypersonic air-launched ballistic missile.
Russia's Kinzhal hypersonic air-launched ballistic missile. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2024
© Sputnik / Ministry of Defense
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
The attack was carried out in retaliation for Kiev's use of six ATACMS missiles against an airfield in Russia's Taganrog on December 11.
The Russian Armed Forces conducted a massive strike on critical fuel and energy infrastructure in Ukraine that supported the operations of its defense industry, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.
"In response to the use of American long-range weapons, the Russian Armed Forces launched a massive strike with long-range, high-precision air- and sea-based weapons, as well as strike drones, targeting critical fuel and energy infrastructure in Ukraine that supports the functioning of the defense-industrial complex," the ministry stated.
The goal of the strike was achieved and all designated targets were hit, the ministry emphasized.
The process of preparing a crane for loading the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) on to the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS). File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.12.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine's Attack With ATACMS Missiles on Russia's Taganrog Airfield Won't Go Unanswered - MoD
11 December, 15:22 GMT
Ukraine attacked an airfield in Russia's Taganrog with six ATACMS missiles on December 11. Russian officials vowed retaliation.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала