Russia Strikes Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure in Retaliation for Attack on Taganrog
The Russian Armed Forces conducted a massive strike on critical fuel and energy infrastructure in Ukraine that supported the operations of the Ukrainian defense industry, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.
Ukraine attacked an airfield in Russia's Taganrog with six ATACMS missiles on December 11. Russian officials vowed retaliation.
09:37 GMT 13.12.2024
The attack was carried out in retaliation for Kiev's use of six ATACMS missiles against an airfield in Russia's Taganrog on December 11.
The Russian Armed Forces conducted a massive strike on critical fuel and energy infrastructure in Ukraine that supported the operations of its defense industry, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.
"In response to the use of American long-range weapons, the Russian Armed Forces launched a massive strike with long-range, high-precision air- and sea-based weapons, as well as strike drones, targeting critical fuel and energy infrastructure in Ukraine that supports the functioning of the defense-industrial complex," the ministry stated.
The goal of the strike was achieved and all designated targets were hit, the ministry emphasized.
Ukraine attacked an airfield in Russia's Taganrog with six ATACMS missiles on December 11. Russian officials vowed retaliation.