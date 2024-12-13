https://sputnikglobe.com/20241213/russias-vostok-battle-group-liberates-7-towns-in-one-month-1121158841.html

Russia’s Vostok Battle Group Liberates 7 Towns in One Month

Russia’s Vostok Battle Group Liberates 7 Towns in One Month

Sputnik International

Russia’s Vostok group of forces has liberated seven towns and taken control over more than 300 square kilometers (115 square miles) in a month, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

2024-12-13T09:25+0000

2024-12-13T09:25+0000

2024-12-13T09:25+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russian army

russian armed forces

ukrainian crisis

russia

andrei belousov

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/1e/1121049395_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a07d04ed3d32cca234ed7a338820bea7.jpg

Russian Defense Ministry Andrey Belousov held a working meeting at the Vostok command post, during which he received commanders’ reports. Ivanaev also stated that, due to the effective use of high-precision weapons and attack drones by the Russian military, the enemy had suffered significant losses in both equipment and personnel. The ministry also mentioned that Belousov had been presented with the results of the weapons modernization to increase effectiveness in the fight against enemy drones and communication equipment, as well as with samples of robotic complexes. The minister has expressed gratitude to the command staff for their combat performance and presented state awards to outstanding military servicepeople, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241122/why-us-and-its-nato-allies-cant-intercept-russias-oreshnik-missiles-1120966598.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia special military operation, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, ukraine hostilities, russia-nato showdown, russian army offensive