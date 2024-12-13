International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241213/russias-vostok-battle-group-liberates-7-towns-in-one-month-1121158841.html
Russia’s Vostok Battle Group Liberates 7 Towns in One Month
Russia’s Vostok Battle Group Liberates 7 Towns in One Month
Sputnik International
Russia’s Vostok group of forces has liberated seven towns and taken control over more than 300 square kilometers (115 square miles) in a month, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
2024-12-13T09:25+0000
2024-12-13T09:25+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian army
russian armed forces
ukrainian crisis
russia
andrei belousov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/1e/1121049395_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a07d04ed3d32cca234ed7a338820bea7.jpg
Russian Defense Ministry Andrey Belousov held a working meeting at the Vostok command post, during which he received commanders’ reports. Ivanaev also stated that, due to the effective use of high-precision weapons and attack drones by the Russian military, the enemy had suffered significant losses in both equipment and personnel. The ministry also mentioned that Belousov had been presented with the results of the weapons modernization to increase effectiveness in the fight against enemy drones and communication equipment, as well as with samples of robotic complexes. The minister has expressed gratitude to the command staff for their combat performance and presented state awards to outstanding military servicepeople, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241122/why-us-and-its-nato-allies-cant-intercept-russias-oreshnik-missiles-1120966598.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/1e/1121049395_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_262042e84d709adf1f963e9bb7a12f73.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia special military operation, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, ukraine hostilities, russia-nato showdown, russian army offensive
russia special military operation, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, ukraine hostilities, russia-nato showdown, russian army offensive

Russia’s Vostok Battle Group Liberates 7 Towns in One Month

09:25 GMT 13.12.2024
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen of the Tsentr Battlegroup of forces fire a 2S7 Malka self-propelled howitzer towards Ukrainian positions
Russian servicemen of the Tsentr Battlegroup of forces fire a 2S7 Malka self-propelled howitzer towards Ukrainian positions - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2024
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia’s Vostok group of forces has liberated seven towns and taken control over more than 300 square kilometers (115 square miles) in a month, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
Russian Defense Ministry Andrey Belousov held a working meeting at the Vostok command post, during which he received commanders’ reports.

"The commander of the Vostok group of forces, Lt. Gen. Andrey Ivanaev reported to the Russian defense minister that during the month the group’s units have liberated seven settlements and taken control of a section of territory with a total area of over 300 square kilometers," the statement read.

Training of strategic nuclear deterrent forces under the leadership of the Russian President - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2024
Analysis
Why US and Its NATO Allies Can't Intercept Russia's Oreshnik Missiles
22 November, 17:00 GMT
Ivanaev also stated that, due to the effective use of high-precision weapons and attack drones by the Russian military, the enemy had suffered significant losses in both equipment and personnel.
The ministry also mentioned that Belousov had been presented with the results of the weapons modernization to increase effectiveness in the fight against enemy drones and communication equipment, as well as with samples of robotic complexes. The minister has expressed gratitude to the command staff for their combat performance and presented state awards to outstanding military servicepeople, the ministry added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала