Russia’s Vostok Battle Group Liberates 7 Towns in One Month
Russia’s Vostok group of forces has liberated seven towns and taken control over more than 300 square kilometers (115 square miles) in a month, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"The commander of the Vostok group of forces, Lt. Gen. Andrey Ivanaev reported to the Russian defense minister that during the month the group's units have liberated seven settlements and taken control of a section of territory with a total area of over 300 square kilometers," the statement read.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia’s Vostok group of forces has liberated seven towns and taken control over more than 300 square kilometers (115 square miles) in a month, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
Russian Defense Ministry Andrey Belousov held a working meeting at the Vostok command post, during which he received commanders’ reports.
"The commander of the Vostok group of forces, Lt. Gen. Andrey Ivanaev reported to the Russian defense minister that during the month the group’s units have liberated seven settlements and taken control of a section of territory with a total area of over 300 square kilometers," the statement read.
Ivanaev also stated that, due to the effective use of high-precision weapons and attack drones by the Russian military, the enemy had suffered significant losses in both equipment and personnel.
The ministry also mentioned that Belousov had been presented with the results of the weapons modernization to increase effectiveness in the fight against enemy drones and communication equipment, as well as with samples of robotic complexes. The minister has expressed gratitude to the command staff for their combat performance and presented state awards to outstanding military servicepeople, the ministry added.