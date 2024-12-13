https://sputnikglobe.com/20241213/why-israel-now-seeks-to-wipe-out-syrias-anti-air-capabilities-1121161806.html

Why Israel Now Seeks to Wipe Out Syria's Anti-Air Capabilities?

The obliteration of Syria’s air defenses by Israeli airstrikes does little to Iran’s security, Russian military expert Yuri Lyamin of the Center for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies think tank tells Sputnik.

Syrian anti-air capabilities during Bashar al-Assad’s reign served as a source of early warning for Iran and helped keep the Israeli air force in check, he explains. The collapse of the Syrian Arab Republic deprived Iran of this asset.According to Lyamin, Israeli strikes on Syrian military infrastructure are simply meant to weaken Syria, to ensure that it remains weak no matter who ends up seizing power there.With the Syrian army basically ceasing to exist and other armed groups in the country lacking adequate air defenses, Israeli aircraft can now attack whichever targets in Syria they want with impunity, he notes.Lyamin also warns that reports about US President-elect Donald Trump allegedly mulling strikes against Iran to prevent the latter from developing nuclear weapons may not be just efforts to put pressure on Tehran.Some of Iran’s key nuclear sites are hidden so deep underground, he explains, that, nuclear weapons aside, they could only be destroyed by the “most powerful bombs” that only the US strategic bombers can carry.

