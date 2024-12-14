https://sputnikglobe.com/20241214/barnier-formally-hands-over-powers-of-french-prime-minister-to-his-successor-bayrou-1121162347.html
Michel Barnier, who was French prime minister since September 5 until a successor was appointed, has officially handed over the prime ministerial powers to François Bayrou.
At about 1600 GMT, Bayrou arrived at the Hotel Matignon, where the prime minister's residence is located. Barnier met his successor on the porch, after which they retired for negotiations. Their conversation lasted about 25 minutes, then the former and current prime ministers made a joint statement in the courtyard of the residence. The French parliament ousted Bayrou's predecessor Barnier, of The Republicans party, in a vote of no confidence on December 4 after he bypassed the parliament to push through a social security draft budget for 2025. The bill envisioned an "austerity" regime, including public spending cuts of 40 billion euros ($42 billion), with another 20 billion euros to be raised through tax increases. Barnier defended the draft budget, saying it aimed to reduce public debt, which has reached 3.2 trillion euros, or 112% of GDP, by taxing corporations and the rich. He planned to reduce the budget deficit from an estimated 6.1% of GDP to 5% in 2025 and 3% by 2029. Bayrou is considered a close ally of French President Emmanuel Macron, who helped him come to power in 2017. Bayrou also supports him in foreign policy.
