FBI Faces Criticism for Withholding Information on Unidentified Drones Over New Jersey
FBI Faces Criticism for Withholding Information on Unidentified Drones Over New Jersey
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the US Department of Homeland Security are withholding information from Americans about unknown drones that have been observed in the skies over New Jersey and the New York suburbs in recent weeks, US House Intelligence Committee member Josh Gottheimer said.
Gottheimer told CNN the FBI and the Homeland Security Department “have a responsibility to brief the public more thoroughly… They are not providing enough information to the public, and the public is concerned." Earlier, the White House said the US federal authorities could not determine what kind of drones residents of the US state of New Jersey had been seeing in the skies for several weeks. Law enforcement officials are looking into the matter, but can only say definitively that the situation does not pose a threat to national or public safety, US officials have said.
09:57 GMT 14.12.2024
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the US Department of Homeland Security are withholding information from Americans about unknown drones that have been observed in the skies over New Jersey and the New York suburbs in recent weeks, US House Intelligence Committee member Josh Gottheimer said.
Gottheimer told CNN the FBI and the Homeland Security Department have a responsibility to brief the public more thoroughly… They are not providing enough information to the public, and the public is concerned."
Americas
Americas
Trump Calls to Shoot Down Mysterious Drones Spotted Over US
05:03 GMT
Earlier, the White House said the US federal authorities could not determine what kind of drones residents of the US state of New Jersey had been seeing in the skies for several weeks. Law enforcement officials are looking into the matter, but can only say definitively that the situation does not pose a threat to national or public safety, US officials have said.
