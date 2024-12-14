https://sputnikglobe.com/20241214/fbi-faces-criticism-for-withholding-information-on-unidentified-drones-over-new-jersey-1121165594.html

FBI Faces Criticism for Withholding Information on Unidentified Drones Over New Jersey

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the US Department of Homeland Security are withholding information from Americans about unknown drones that have been observed in the skies over New Jersey and the New York suburbs in recent weeks, US House Intelligence Committee member Josh Gottheimer said.

Gottheimer told CNN the FBI and the Homeland Security Department “have a responsibility to brief the public more thoroughly… They are not providing enough information to the public, and the public is concerned." Earlier, the White House said the US federal authorities could not determine what kind of drones residents of the US state of New Jersey had been seeing in the skies for several weeks. Law enforcement officials are looking into the matter, but can only say definitively that the situation does not pose a threat to national or public safety, US officials have said.

