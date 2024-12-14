Indian-Russian Cultural Collaboration Shines in Leningrad Region With Roerich Celebrations

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241214/indian-russian-cultural-collaboration-shines-in-leningrad-with-roerich-celebrations-1121165904.html

Various events aimed at developing cultural and humanitarian cooperation with India were held in the Leningrad region this year, the press service of the regional government told RIA Novosti.

Russia's Leningrad Region has hosted a series of events aimed at strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties with India.One of the highlights was the unveiling of a monument to Russian artist Nicholai Roerich on his birthday at the Roerich Museum-Estate in Izvara, Volosovo district. The bronze sculpture, created by Russian artist Arutyun Akobian, represents the early period of Roerich’s career and symbolizes his development as a figure carrying a unique cultural heritage. The monument depicts Roerich as a young artist at the start of his creative journey.The ceremony in Izvara was attended by representatives from the Leningrad region administration, the Volosovo district administration, the Indian Consulate General in St. Petersburg, the Indo-Russian Cultural Community, and local residents.As part of the event, a concert was held featuring Anna Malysheva and Dmitry Kovzel, winners of national and international competitions, as well as the Nevskie Zori dance ensemble and opera singer Yuri Zaryadnov, a soloist at the Mariinsky Theatre. Additionally, two exhibitions opened at the Roerich Museum-Estate. One exhibition, “To the Memorable Places of Nicholai Roerich: Painting and Graphics from the Roerich Museum-Estate Collection,” featured works by artists inspired by Roerich’s life and travels. The second exhibition focused on the Roerich family, displaying memorial items from the museum's collection.In Volosovo, Leningrad Region, a 3D projection was shown on the facade of the Roerich Children’s Art School, highlighting the major milestones in Roerich’s life and creative work.In October, the region hosted various events to celebrate Roerich’s anniversary.The region also organized the annual festival for International Yoga Day, emphasizing shared cultural values and healthy living. The event is supported by the Embassy of India in Russia and the Indian Consulate General in St. Petersburg.This year, the 10th International Yoga Day was also celebrated in the Volkhovo, Gatchina, Kirishi, and Slantsy districts of the Leningrad Region.

