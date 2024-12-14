https://sputnikglobe.com/20241214/participants-of-syria-talks-in-jordan-urge-to-pave-way-for-syrian-refugees-to-return-home-1121168776.html

Participants of Syria Talks in Jordan Urge to Pave Way for Syrian Refugees to Return Home

Participants of Syria Talks in Jordan Urge to Pave Way for Syrian Refugees to Return Home

Sputnik International

The participants of the Jordan-hosted talks on the situation in Syria, where armed opposition overthrew President Bashar Assad's government last week, have called for the creation of suitable conditions for Syrian refugees to return to their homeland, according to a joint statement released on Saturday.

2024-12-14T14:16+0000

2024-12-14T14:16+0000

2024-12-14T14:16+0000

world

middle east

turmoil in syria

saudi arabia

bashar assad

league of arab states

jordan

syria

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/03/02/1082226185_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d917e7532bc9a0a3ceaa0aa2fb0fc7d9.jpg

"The attendees emphasized the need to create safe living and political conditions for the voluntary return of Syrian refugees to their homeland and provide all necessary assistance for this," the statement read. The joint statement was signed by the foreign ministers of the Arab Ministerial Committee on Syria, which includes Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Lebanon and Egypt, as well as by the secretary general of the League of Arab States (LAS), top UAE and Bahraini diplomats, the president of the Comoros and representatives of Qatar.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241213/has-us-military-presence-in-syria-ever-been-legal-1121158384.html

saudi arabia

jordan

syria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

mideast crisis, middle east war, mideast conflict, syria turmoil, syria refugees