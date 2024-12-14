International
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241214/participants-of-syria-talks-in-jordan-urge-to-pave-way-for-syrian-refugees-to-return-home-1121168776.html
Participants of Syria Talks in Jordan Urge to Pave Way for Syrian Refugees to Return Home
Participants of Syria Talks in Jordan Urge to Pave Way for Syrian Refugees to Return Home
Sputnik International
The participants of the Jordan-hosted talks on the situation in Syria, where armed opposition overthrew President Bashar Assad's government last week, have called for the creation of suitable conditions for Syrian refugees to return to their homeland, according to a joint statement released on Saturday.
"The attendees emphasized the need to create safe living and political conditions for the voluntary return of Syrian refugees to their homeland and provide all necessary assistance for this," the statement read. The joint statement was signed by the foreign ministers of the Arab Ministerial Committee on Syria, which includes Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Lebanon and Egypt, as well as by the secretary general of the League of Arab States (LAS), top UAE and Bahraini diplomats, the president of the Comoros and representatives of Qatar.
Participants of Syria Talks in Jordan Urge to Pave Way for Syrian Refugees to Return Home

The participants of the Jordan-hosted talks on the situation in Syria, where armed opposition overthrew President Bashar Assad's government last week, have called for the creation of suitable conditions for Syrian refugees to return to their homeland, according to a joint statement released on Saturday.
"The attendees emphasized the need to create safe living and political conditions for the voluntary return of Syrian refugees to their homeland and provide all necessary assistance for this," the statement read.
The joint statement was signed by the foreign ministers of the Arab Ministerial Committee on Syria, which includes Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Lebanon and Egypt, as well as by the secretary general of the League of Arab States (LAS), top UAE and Bahraini diplomats, the president of the Comoros and representatives of Qatar.
