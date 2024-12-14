Slovakia Negotiating Gas Supplies, Hopes Transit Via Ukraine Continues - Fico
BRATISLAVA (Sputnik) -The current agreement on the transit of Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine expires at the end of 2024, and Kiev has repeatedly stated that it does not plan to extend it.
Slovakia is conducting intensive talks on natural gas supplies in 2025 and hopes that transit through Ukraine will continue, Prime Minister Robert Fico said.
"We are conducting extremely intensive international negotiations on gas supplies in 2025. These decisions have a huge number of obstacles, because there are political statements from the Ukrainian side, pressure to stop supplies from the east to the west, proposals for gas supplies, which are however significantly more expensive, including transit duties, which we reject, we do not see any reason for geopolitical reasons to pay more for gas than required," Fico said in a statement for the press following a government meeting on Friday.
He said that in the coming days, talks will be held at different levels and in different countries.
"I am convinced that even if there were a short-term interruption of gas supplies from the east, we are sufficiently supplied, we will find a joint solution for several countries of the European Union and maintain gas transit through the territory of Slovakia and Ukraine," the prime minister said.
In late October, Fico said there was a model that would allow gas and oil to continue to be shipped via Ukraine to Western Europe. He also expressed regret that the volumes would likely not be as high as before. The Slovak prime minister did not rule out then that there would be some tension in the oil and gas supply issue at the beginning of 2025.
Advisor to the head of Volodymyr Zelensky's office Mykhailo Podolyak said in late August that Ukraine would stop both the transit of Russian gas and transit via the Druzhba oil pipeline from January 1, 2025, citing an EU resolution under which Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary were to find ways to diversify oil supplies and stop the transit of Russian oil through Ukraine.
Slovak Economy Minister Denisa Sakova said Slovakia is doing everything to be able to continue transporting gas from east to west through its territory, as well as maintain transit through Ukraine.
Earlier, Slovak media reported that Sakova and the CEO of the largest Slovak energy operator SPP, Vojtech Ferencz, flew to Russia to discuss issues related to gas supplies to the republic. Some representatives of the Slovak opposition criticized Sakova for this trip and a lack of details about the visit to Russia.
"These were commercial negotiations [in Russia], which are subject to commercial secrecy. A series of talks awaits us, we are doing everything to ensure that gas continues to transit through our territory, as well as through Ukraine," Sakova told reporters on Friday.
The agreement between the Transneft and Ukrtransnafta companies on the transit of Russian oil is valid until 2030, but the EU oil embargo, which prohibits oil supplies from Russia by sea and via the northern branch of the Druzhba pipeline (to Germany and Poland), with respect to supplies via the southern branch (via Ukraine in the direction of Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic) stipulates a deferment of sanctions until a special decision of the EU Council on this matter.