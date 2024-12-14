International
What is the New Russian Kalinka System That Threatens to Put Starlink in Ukraine Out of Commission?
What is the New Russian Kalinka System That Threatens to Put Starlink in Ukraine Out of Commission?
Kalinka is a new Russian monitoring system developed by the Center for Unmanned Systems and Technologies (CBST), designed to detect and locate signals emitted by satellite communication stations such as Elon Musk’s famous Starlink.
The new system can help quickly detect and target Starlink terminals because the basic principles of radio signal transmission have not changed since the invention of radio, says Andrey Bezrukov, chairman of the CBST board.According to Bezrukov, not even the use of Starshield, a militarized version of Starlink, by Ukrainian troops would hide their communication terminals from Kalinka’s gaze.Kalinka’s detection range is primarily determined by the terrain in the search area and by the use of other electronic systems by the enemy.Regarding the time it would take to press Kalinka into mass production, Bezrukov says that it all depends on the demand from Russian forces operating in the conflict zone.A large number of Starlink communication terminals has been provided to Ukraine’s military by the United States following the escalation of the conflict in February 2022.Aside from coordinating their military operations, Ukrainian forces have been actively using Starlink to connect with aerial and naval drones that Kiev has been using for terrorist attacks on civilian infrastructure in Russia.
What is the New Russian Kalinka System That Threatens to Put Starlink in Ukraine Out of Commission?

18:32 GMT 14.12.2024
Kalinka is a new Russian monitoring system developed by the Center for Unmanned Systems and Technologies (CBST), designed to detect and locate signals emitted by satellite communication stations such as Elon Musk’s famous Starlink.
The new system can help quickly detect and target Starlink terminals because the basic principles of radio signal transmission have not changed since the invention of radio, says Andrey Bezrukov, chairman of the CBST board.
According to Bezrukov, not even the use of Starshield, a militarized version of Starlink, by Ukrainian troops would hide their communication terminals from Kalinka’s gaze.
Kalinka’s detection range is primarily determined by the terrain in the search area and by the use of other electronic systems by the enemy.
Regarding the time it would take to press Kalinka into mass production, Bezrukov says that it all depends on the demand from Russian forces operating in the conflict zone.
A large number of Starlink communication terminals has been provided to Ukraine’s military by the United States following the escalation of the conflict in February 2022.
Aside from coordinating their military operations, Ukrainian forces have been actively using Starlink to connect with aerial and naval drones that Kiev has been using for terrorist attacks on civilian infrastructure in Russia.
