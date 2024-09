https://sputnikglobe.com/20240918/russian-national-guards-says-destroyed-starlink-satellite-system-in-chernigov-region-1120190375.html

Russian National Guards Says Destroyed Starlink Satellite System in Chernigov Region

A Starlink satellite communication station used by the armed forces of Ukraine militants in the Chernigov Region has been destroyed, the Russian National Guard said on Wednesday.

"The Russian Guards destroyed the Starlink satellite communication station used by the armed forces of Ukraine militants in the Chernigov region," the statement read. UAV operators carried out a targeted strike using a drone with incendiary ammunition, the National Guard said, adding that as a result of a direct hit, the stronghold of the Ukrainian nationalists caught fire, and then further complete burning out of the enemy's territory and the Starlink satellite communication station.

