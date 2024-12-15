https://sputnikglobe.com/20241215/is-the-arctic-really-going-to-be-iceless-by-2050-1121175718.html

Is the Arctic Really Going to Be Iceless by 2050?

The Arctic will not melt by the mid-century, as previously forecasted, due to a drop in air temperature expected between 2030 and 2050, according to the press office of the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute (AARI), based in Saint Petersburg.

The Arctic will not melt by the mid-century, as previously forecasted, due to a drop in air temperature expected between 2030 and 2050, according to the press office of the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute (AARI), based in Saint Petersburg.Some minor changes in the ice cover were already recorded in the 1990s, while rapid melting began in the early 2000s. It took seven years for the area of Arctic sea ice to shrink by 40% at the peak of the seasonal minimum, compared to the same period in 1979, when regular satellite observations began.According to scientists, the minimum ice coverage of the Northern Sea Route in September was recorded in 2020 at 26,300 square km. However, in 2021, the ice area during this period increased by almost 200,000 square km, and in 2023, it increased to 316,000 square km, even though the temperature in the Russian Arctic that year was 1.12 degrees above normal.

