International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241215/is-the-arctic-really-going-to-be-iceless-by-2050-1121175718.html
Is the Arctic Really Going to Be Iceless by 2050?
Is the Arctic Really Going to Be Iceless by 2050?
Sputnik International
The Arctic will not melt by the mid-century, as previously forecasted, due to a drop in air temperature expected between 2030 and 2050, according to the press office of the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute (AARI), based in Saint Petersburg.
2024-12-15T09:58+0000
2024-12-15T09:58+0000
beyond politics
arctic
northern sea route
gothenburg
melting ice
melting
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/11/1118494805_0:159:3077:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_7e7cbb62b672bfcfa09b5686efb24e83.jpg
The Arctic will not melt by the mid-century, as previously forecasted, due to a drop in air temperature expected between 2030 and 2050, according to the press office of the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute (AARI), based in Saint Petersburg.Some minor changes in the ice cover were already recorded in the 1990s, while rapid melting began in the early 2000s. It took seven years for the area of Arctic sea ice to shrink by 40% at the peak of the seasonal minimum, compared to the same period in 1979, when regular satellite observations began.According to scientists, the minimum ice coverage of the Northern Sea Route in September was recorded in 2020 at 26,300 square km. However, in 2021, the ice area during this period increased by almost 200,000 square km, and in 2023, it increased to 316,000 square km, even though the temperature in the Russian Arctic that year was 1.12 degrees above normal.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241027/how-to-extract-the-arctics-natural-resources-without-causing-disasters-1120695333.html
arctic
gothenburg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/11/1118494805_173:0:2902:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_a3abe0899fccede7db25efa9b7e5df94.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
arctic meltdown, global warming, meltdown, high temperature, arctic research
arctic meltdown, global warming, meltdown, high temperature, arctic research

Is the Arctic Really Going to Be Iceless by 2050?

09:58 GMT 15.12.2024
© Sputnik / Vera KostamoPolar bear on an ice floe in the Arctic Ocean.
Polar bear on an ice floe in the Arctic Ocean. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.12.2024
© Sputnik / Vera Kostamo
Subscribe
New scientific findings from a Russian research institute challenge the grim forecasts predicting that Arctic ice will disappear due to climate change.
The Arctic will not melt by the mid-century, as previously forecasted, due to a drop in air temperature expected between 2030 and 2050, according to the press office of the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute (AARI), based in Saint Petersburg.
"According to scientists from the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute, the disappearance of the ice cover in the Arctic Ocean, expected by mid-century, will not occur. Ice conditions in the Arctic seas will be approximately the same as they are now. Even in the 'lightest' years, the Arctic seas will be free of ice only from August to October. The period from 2030 to 2050 will experience a phase of air temperature decrease during a 70-year oscillation, and ice conditions in the Arctic seas will be close to current ones," the statement reads.

Earlier, researchers from the University of Gothenburg released a gloomy study predicting that the ice cover in the Arctic could completely disappear due to changing weather conditions, possibly as early as 2027.

The view shows an island of Franz Josef Land archipelago, in Arctic region, Russia. Franz Josef Land is a Russian archipelago located in the Arctic Ocean and constituting the northernmost part of Arkhangelsk Oblast. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2024
Beyond Politics
How to Extract the Arctic's Natural Resources Without Causing Disasters
27 October, 17:05 GMT
Some minor changes in the ice cover were already recorded in the 1990s, while rapid melting began in the early 2000s. It took seven years for the area of Arctic sea ice to shrink by 40% at the peak of the seasonal minimum, compared to the same period in 1979, when regular satellite observations began.
"In recent years, the summer ice area, although varying year by year, has generally remained at a new average level, about 20-25% less than the levels observed in 1979-2000," the institute noted.
According to scientists, the minimum ice coverage of the Northern Sea Route in September was recorded in 2020 at 26,300 square km. However, in 2021, the ice area during this period increased by almost 200,000 square km, and in 2023, it increased to 316,000 square km, even though the temperature in the Russian Arctic that year was 1.12 degrees above normal.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала