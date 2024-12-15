https://sputnikglobe.com/20241215/is-us-turkiye-sooperation-in-syria-viable-analyst-weighs-in-on-divergent-approaches-1121175158.html

Is US-Turkiye Сooperation in Syria Viable? Analyst Weighs In on ‘Divergent Approaches’

US Secretary of State Blinken earlier sat down with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Ankara to discuss the Syria crisis, telling reporters after the talks that “there’s a broad agreement” on the matter.

Turkiye’s long-term objectives in Syria suggest limited cooperation with the US, Mehmet Rakipoglu, director for Turkish Studies at the Mokha Center for Strategic Studies, told Sputnik as he commented on Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s recent claims about the "growing consensus" on Syria between Washington and Ankara.While both the US and Turkiye "share an interest" in the fall of the Assad government, "their divergent approaches to key actors, such as the PYD [a Syrian branch of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK)], create significant barriers to deeper alignment," according to the analyst.As for the two’s common goal of combating ISIS*, given that the terrorist group’s presence in Syria "has been vastly diminished, such cooperation seems unlikely soon", the pundit concluded.*ISIS (Daesh, ISIL, Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries

