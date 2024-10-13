International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241013/us-forces-in-middle-east-strike-isis-camps-in-syria---centcom-1120529075.html
US Forces in Middle East Strike ISIS Camps in Syria - CENTCOM
US Forces in Middle East Strike ISIS Camps in Syria - CENTCOM
Sputnik International
US forces stationed in the Middle East have struck camps of the Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) terrorist group in Syria, designed to undermine the militants' ability to plan and carry out new attacks against the United States and its allies, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Saturday.
2024-10-13T04:59+0000
2024-10-13T04:59+0000
military
us central command (centcom)
syria
isis
strike
air strike
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0f/1111194664_0:28:768:460_1920x0_80_0_0_15ceb04905148acaac8711b9d5e982aa.jpg
"These strikes will disrupt the ability of ISIS to plan, organize, and conduct attacks against the United States, its allies and partners, and civilians throughout the region and beyond," the command said. The damage assessment is ongoing, and there is currently no information on civilian casualties in the Syrian Arab Republic. It is not specified how many targets were hit in total and whether there were any fatalities among the militants as a result of the US military strikes. Additional information will be released as new data becomes available, CENTCOM said.*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241010/mi5-spy-chief-peddles-isis--al-qaeda-threats-to-justify-boosting-agencys-budget---analyst-1120501760.html
syria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0f/1111194664_60:0:709:487_1920x0_80_0_0_9f5e6505d7056e7fcc10c43ef279b36a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us forces in middle east, isis camps in syria, terrorist group in syria
us forces in middle east, isis camps in syria, terrorist group in syria

US Forces in Middle East Strike ISIS Camps in Syria - CENTCOM

04:59 GMT 13.10.2024
© Photo : US Central CommandU.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors deployed to CENTCOM’s area of responsibility. CENTCOM photo released June 14, 2023.
U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors deployed to CENTCOM’s area of responsibility. CENTCOM photo released June 14, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2024
© Photo : US Central Command
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US forces stationed in the Middle East have struck camps of the Islamic State* terrorist group in Syria, designed to undermine the militants' ability to plan and carry out new attacks against the United States and its allies, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Saturday.
"These strikes will disrupt the ability of ISIS to plan, organize, and conduct attacks against the United States, its allies and partners, and civilians throughout the region and beyond," the command said.
The damage assessment is ongoing, and there is currently no information on civilian casualties in the Syrian Arab Republic. It is not specified how many targets were hit in total and whether there were any fatalities among the militants as a result of the US military strikes.
The headquarters of the UK's MI5 counter-intelligence agency at Thames House, Millbank, London - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2024
World
MI5 Spy Chief Peddles ISIS & al-Qaeda ‘Threats’ to Justify Boosting Agency's Budget - Analyst
10 October, 19:20 GMT
Additional information will be released as new data becomes available, CENTCOM said.
*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала