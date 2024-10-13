https://sputnikglobe.com/20241013/us-forces-in-middle-east-strike-isis-camps-in-syria---centcom-1120529075.html
US Forces in Middle East Strike ISIS Camps in Syria - CENTCOM
US forces stationed in the Middle East have struck camps of the Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) terrorist group in Syria, designed to undermine the militants' ability to plan and carry out new attacks against the United States and its allies, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Saturday.
"These strikes will disrupt the ability of ISIS to plan, organize, and conduct attacks against the United States, its allies and partners, and civilians throughout the region and beyond," the command said. The damage assessment is ongoing, and there is currently no information on civilian casualties in the Syrian Arab Republic. It is not specified how many targets were hit in total and whether there were any fatalities among the militants as a result of the US military strikes. Additional information will be released as new data becomes available, CENTCOM said.*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US forces stationed in the Middle East have struck camps of the Islamic State* terrorist group in Syria, designed to undermine the militants' ability to plan and carry out new attacks against the United States and its allies, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Saturday.
"These strikes will disrupt the ability of ISIS to plan
, organize, and conduct attacks against the United States, its allies and partners, and civilians throughout the region and beyond," the command said.
The damage assessment is ongoing, and there is currently no information on civilian casualties in the Syrian Arab Republic. It is not specified how many targets were hit in total and whether there were any fatalities among the militants as a result of the US military strikes.
Additional information will be released as new data becomes available, CENTCOM said.
*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.