https://sputnikglobe.com/20241215/russia-evacuates-part-of-diplomatic-missions-from-syria-1121180554.html

Russia Evacuates Part of Diplomatic Missions From Syria

Russia Evacuates Part of Diplomatic Missions From Syria

Sputnik International

Russia has evacuated part of its diplomatic missions from Syria, along with diplomats of Belarus, North Korea and Abkhazia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

2024-12-15T17:29+0000

2024-12-15T17:29+0000

2024-12-15T17:29+0000

world

russia

syria

belarus

diplomats

turmoil in syria

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103805/13/1038051336_0:198:2200:1436_1920x0_80_0_0_8ccc93e7881921e4dadaf27f0216d354.jpg

"On December 15, a special flight of the Russian Defense Ministry's Aerospace Forces airlifted part of the Russian diplomatic missions in Damascus from the Hmeymim airbase to the Chkalovsky airport in Moscow," the ministry's Crisis Management Center said. "Personnel of the diplomatic missions of Belarus, North Korea and Abkhazia were also evacuated. The Russian embassy in Damascus continues to function," the statement read.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241209/russia-ensures-security-of-military-bases-in-syria-amid-ongoing-turmoil-1121130805.html

russia

syria

belarus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, syria, russian diplomatic mission in syria, russian diplomatic mission in damascus