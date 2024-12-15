https://sputnikglobe.com/20241215/russian-air-defense-shot-down-15-ukrainian-drones-overnight--1121171239.html
Russian Air Defense Shoots Down 15 Ukrainian Drones Overnight
Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 15 Ukrainian drones overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian defense ministry
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
terrorism
"Over the past night, when the Kiev regime attempted to carry out terrorist attacks using fixed-wing UAVs against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation, air defense systems on duty destroyed and intercepted 15 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles. Thirteen UAVs were destroyed over the Black Sea, and one UAV each over the Kursk and Belgorod regions," the ministry said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 15 Ukrainian drones overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"Over the past night, when the Kiev regime attempted to carry out terrorist attacks using fixed-wing UAVs against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation, air defense systems on duty destroyed and intercepted 15 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles. Thirteen UAVs were destroyed over the Black Sea, and one UAV each over the Kursk and Belgorod regions," the ministry said.
Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since it launched its counteroffensive in early June 2023. The United Nations said in August last year, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.
Russian officials repeatedly slammed Ukrainian drones attacks on civilian infrastructure
as pure acts of terrorism that highlight criminal nature of Kiev regime.