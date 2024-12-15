International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Air Defense Shoots Down 15 Ukrainian Drones Overnight
Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 15 Ukrainian drones overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"Over the past night, when the Kiev regime attempted to carry out terrorist attacks using fixed-wing UAVs against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation, air defense systems on duty destroyed and intercepted 15 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles. Thirteen UAVs were destroyed over the Black Sea, and one UAV each over the Kursk and Belgorod regions," the ministry said.
News
Russian Air Defense Shoots Down 15 Ukrainian Drones Overnight

04:58 GMT 15.12.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 15 Ukrainian drones overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"Over the past night, when the Kiev regime attempted to carry out terrorist attacks using fixed-wing UAVs against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation, air defense systems on duty destroyed and intercepted 15 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles. Thirteen UAVs were destroyed over the Black Sea, and one UAV each over the Kursk and Belgorod regions," the ministry said.

Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since it launched its counteroffensive in early June 2023. The United Nations said in August last year, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.

Russian officials repeatedly slammed Ukrainian drones attacks on civilian infrastructure as pure acts of terrorism that highlight criminal nature of Kiev regime.
