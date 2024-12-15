https://sputnikglobe.com/20241215/russian-air-defense-shot-down-15-ukrainian-drones-overnight--1121171239.html

Russian Air Defense Shoots Down 15 Ukrainian Drones Overnight

Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 15 Ukrainian drones overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"Over the past night, when the Kiev regime attempted to carry out terrorist attacks using fixed-wing UAVs against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation, air defense systems on duty destroyed and intercepted 15 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles. Thirteen UAVs were destroyed over the Black Sea, and one UAV each over the Kursk and Belgorod regions," the ministry said.Russian officials repeatedly slammed Ukrainian drones attacks on civilian infrastructure as pure acts of terrorism that highlight criminal nature of Kiev regime.

