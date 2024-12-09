International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Air Defense Systems Destroy 13 Ukrainian Drones Overnight - MoD
Russian Air Defense Systems Destroy 13 Ukrainian Drones Overnight - MoD
Russian air defense systems destroyed 13 Ukrainian drones over the Belgorod, Rostov and Astrakhan regions over the past night, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"Over the past night, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using a fixed-wing UAV against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation was thwarted. Air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed 13 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles: eight UAVs over the territory of the Belgorod region, three over the territory of the Rostov region and two over the territory of the Astrakhan region," the ministry said.Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since it launched its counteroffensive in early June 2023. The United Nations said in August last year, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.
05:32 GMT 09.12.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense systems destroyed 13 Ukrainian drones over the Belgorod, Rostov and Astrakhan regions over the past night, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"Over the past night, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using a fixed-wing UAV against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation was thwarted. Air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed 13 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles: eight UAVs over the territory of the Belgorod region, three over the territory of the Rostov region and two over the territory of the Astrakhan region," the ministry said.
Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since it launched its counteroffensive in early June 2023. The United Nations said in August last year, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.
