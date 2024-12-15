International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241215/russian-forces-destroy-four-us-made-patriot-launchers-in-special-operation-zone-1121176366.html
Russian Forces Destroy Four US-Made Patriot Launchers in Special Operation Zone
Russian Forces Destroy Four US-Made Patriot Launchers in Special Operation Zone
Sputnik International
Russian troops have destroyed four launchers of the US-made Patriot air defense system in the special operation zone, the Ministry of Defense reported.
2024-12-15T10:03+0000
2024-12-15T10:03+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
ministry of defense
patriot
ukraine
russian army
us arms for ukraine
russia-nato showdown
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0d/1119747204_0:89:3326:1960_1920x0_80_0_0_21782561bcffd83bf0e19ec06a96baab.jpg
"The combat control vehicle, the AN/MPQ-65 radar station, and four launchers of the US-made Patriot missile defense system were destroyed," the department said in the statement.Additionally, the Russian military struck the infrastructure of Ukrainian military airfields, as well as concentrations of enemy personnel and military equipment in 146 areas.The strikes were carried out by operational-tactical aviation, strike UAVs, missile troops, and artillery units.In response to Ukrainian attacks on civilian objects, Russian forces regularly target the locations of personnel, equipment, and mercenaries, as well as enemy infrastructure, including energy facilities, defense industry sites, and military command and communication structures in Ukraine.At the same time, President's press secretary Dmitry Peskov has repeatedly emphasized that the army does not target residential buildings and social institutions.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240905/russian-bomb-squad-destroys-patriot-missile-warhead-in-kursk-region---emercom-1120045032.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0d/1119747204_298:0:3029:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_47958b0d87e8e12f8e903ec0a998fc86.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia's special military operation, ukraine crisis, russia-nato showdown, ukraine conflict, us arms for ukraine
russia's special military operation, ukraine crisis, russia-nato showdown, ukraine conflict, us arms for ukraine

Russian Forces Destroy Four US-Made Patriot Launchers in Special Operation Zone

10:03 GMT 15.12.2024
© AP Photo / Czarek SokolowskiUS Patriot systems seen at a test range in Sochaczew, Poland, on Saturday, March 21, 2015.
US Patriot systems seen at a test range in Sochaczew, Poland, on Saturday, March 21, 2015. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.12.2024
© AP Photo / Czarek Sokolowski
Subscribe
Russian troops have destroyed four launchers of the US-made Patriot air defense system in the special operation zone, the Ministry of Defense reported.
"The combat control vehicle, the AN/MPQ-65 radar station, and four launchers of the US-made Patriot missile defense system were destroyed," the department said in the statement.
Additionally, the Russian military struck the infrastructure of Ukrainian military airfields, as well as concentrations of enemy personnel and military equipment in 146 areas.
Russian servicemen of the Tsentr Battlegroup fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher at Ukrainian positions amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.09.2024
Russia
Russian Bomb Squad Destroys Patriot Missile Warhead in Kursk Region - EMERCOM
5 September, 15:07 GMT
The strikes were carried out by operational-tactical aviation, strike UAVs, missile troops, and artillery units.
In response to Ukrainian attacks on civilian objects, Russian forces regularly target the locations of personnel, equipment, and mercenaries, as well as enemy infrastructure, including energy facilities, defense industry sites, and military command and communication structures in Ukraine.
At the same time, President's press secretary Dmitry Peskov has repeatedly emphasized that the army does not target residential buildings and social institutions.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала