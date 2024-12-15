https://sputnikglobe.com/20241215/russian-forces-destroy-four-us-made-patriot-launchers-in-special-operation-zone-1121176366.html
Russian troops have destroyed four launchers of the US-made Patriot air defense system in the special operation zone, the Ministry of Defense reported.
"The combat control vehicle, the AN/MPQ-65 radar station, and four launchers of the US-made Patriot missile defense system were destroyed," the department said in the statement.Additionally, the Russian military struck the infrastructure of Ukrainian military airfields, as well as concentrations of enemy personnel and military equipment in 146 areas.The strikes were carried out by operational-tactical aviation, strike UAVs, missile troops, and artillery units.In response to Ukrainian attacks on civilian objects, Russian forces regularly target the locations of personnel, equipment, and mercenaries, as well as enemy infrastructure, including energy facilities, defense industry sites, and military command and communication structures in Ukraine.At the same time, President's press secretary Dmitry Peskov has repeatedly emphasized that the army does not target residential buildings and social institutions.
