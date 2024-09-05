https://sputnikglobe.com/20240905/russian-bomb-squad-destroys-patriot-missile-warhead-in-kursk-region---emercom-1120045032.html

Russian Bomb Squad Destroys Patriot Missile Warhead in Kursk Region - EMERCOM

A Russian bomb squad has found and destroyed a warhead of a Patriot missile in the Kursk Region, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM) said on Thursday.

"Over the past 24 hours, the Russian Emergencies Ministry's bomb units were involved in defusing explosive devices. A warhead of a Patriot missile was found and destroyed," EMERCOM said. Since the beginning of operations in the Kursk Region, EMERCOM sappers have destroyed 314 explosive objects and surveyed an area of approximately 24 hectares, it said.Ukraine Loses Over 10,100 Troops During Operation in Kursk AreaThe Russian armed forces have eliminated more than 10,100 Ukrainian servicemen and 81 tanks during military operations in the border areas of the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.In total, during the military operations in the Kursk direction, the enemy lost more than 10,100 servicemen, 81 tanks, 41 infantry fighting vehicles, 72 armored personnel carriers, 589 armored combat vehicles, 325 cars, the ministry said in a statement.Over the past 24 hours, Kiev lost up to 370 soldiers and 17 combat armored vehicles in the Kursk area, the ministry also said.Units of the Russian Battlegroup Sever repelled four attacks by Ukrainian troops and thwarted attempts by Ukrainian troops to attack in the Kursk Region, the ministry said, adding that Kiev lost up to 40 troops, a US-made Stryker armored personnel carrier, three armored combat vehicles and five cars.

