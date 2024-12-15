International
Russian Intelligence Chief Calls Trump's Nominee for CIA Head 'Professional'
Russian Intelligence Chief Calls Trump's Nominee for CIA Head 'Professional'
Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin has told Sputnik that he has not personally met former Director of US National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, but knows of him as of a professional.
"No, I do not know him, but I know that he is a professional person. So, we are waiting for a decision," Naryshkin said.Earlier John Ratcliffe was picked by US President-elect Donald Trump to head the Central Intelligence Agency.
11:02 GMT 15.12.2024
Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee nomination hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May. 5, 2020. The panel is considering Ratcliffe's nomination for director of national intelligence.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin has told Sputnik that he has not personally met former Director of US National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, but knows of him as of a professional.
"No, I do not know him, but I know that he is a professional person. So, we are waiting for a decision," Naryshkin said.
Earlier John Ratcliffe was picked by US President-elect Donald Trump to head the Central Intelligence Agency.
Americas
Trump Picks Grenell as Special Envoy for 'Hottest Spots' Like Venezuela, North Korea
06:36 GMT
