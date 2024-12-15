https://sputnikglobe.com/20241215/russian-intelligence-chief-calls-trumps-nominee-for-cia-head-professional-1121178108.html
Russian Intelligence Chief Calls Trump's Nominee for CIA Head 'Professional'
Russian Intelligence Chief Calls Trump's Nominee for CIA Head 'Professional'
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin has told Sputnik that he has not personally met former Director of US National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, but knows of him as of a professional.
"No, I do not know him, but I know that he is a professional person. So, we are waiting for a decision," Naryshkin said.Earlier John Ratcliffe was picked by US President-elect Donald Trump to head the Central Intelligence Agency.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin has told Sputnik that he has not personally met former Director of US National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, but knows of him as of a professional.
"No, I do not know him, but I know that he is a professional person
. So, we are waiting for a decision," Naryshkin said.
Earlier John Ratcliffe was picked by US President-elect Donald Trump to head the Central Intelligence Agency.