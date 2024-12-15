https://sputnikglobe.com/20241215/trump-picks-grenell-as-special-envoy-for-hottest-spots-like-venezuela-north-korea-1121172951.html

Trump Picks Grenell as Special Envoy for 'Hottest Spots' Like Venezuela, North Korea

US President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Richard Grenell as his envoy for special missions, who will oversee work in the world's "hottest spots," including Venezuela and North Korea, Trump said in a statement on Saturday. Trump stressed that Grenell will continue to pursue a policy of "peace through strength" and be guided by the principle of "America first."

