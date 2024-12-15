https://sputnikglobe.com/20241215/trump-picks-grenell-as-special-envoy-for-hottest-spots-like-venezuela-north-korea-1121172951.html
Trump Picks Grenell as Special Envoy for 'Hottest Spots' Like Venezuela, North Korea
US President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Richard Grenell as his envoy for special missions, who will oversee work in the world's "hottest spots," including Venezuela and North Korea, Trump said in a statement on Saturday.
US President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Richard Grenell as his envoy for special missions, who will oversee work in the world's "hottest spots," including Venezuela and North Korea, Trump said in a statement on Saturday. Trump stressed that Grenell will continue to pursue a policy of "peace through strength" and be guided by the principle of "America first."
15.12.2024
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - In the previous Trump administration, Grenell served as US Ambassador to Germany, Acting Director of National Intelligence, and Presidential Envoy for Kosovo-Serbia Negotiations. He also spent eight years on the UN Security Council, working on issues related to North Korea and other countries.
Richard Grenell as his envoy for special missions, who will oversee work in the world's "hottest spots," including Venezuela and North Korea, Trump said in a statement on Saturday.
"I am pleased to announce Richard Allen Grenell as our Presidential Envoy for Special Missions. Ric will work in some of the hottest spots around the World, including Venezuela and North Korea," Trump said on Truth Social.
Trump stressed that Grenell will continue to pursue a policy of "peace through strength"
and be guided by the principle of "America first."
"Congratulations Ric!" Trump concluded.