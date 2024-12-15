International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241215/trump-picks-grenell-as-special-envoy-for-hottest-spots-like-venezuela-north-korea-1121172951.html
Trump Picks Grenell as Special Envoy for 'Hottest Spots' Like Venezuela, North Korea
Trump Picks Grenell as Special Envoy for 'Hottest Spots' Like Venezuela, North Korea
Sputnik International
US President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Richard Grenell as his envoy for special missions, who will oversee work in the world's "hottest spots," including Venezuela and North Korea, Trump said in a statement on Saturday.
2024-12-15T06:36+0000
2024-12-15T08:08+0000
americas
donald trump
north korea
venezuela
richard grenell
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107941/73/1079417395_0:0:2048:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_24d65978eeb4da4d65227dbc3e2fb5d5.jpg
US President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Richard Grenell as his envoy for special missions, who will oversee work in the world's "hottest spots," including Venezuela and North Korea, Trump said in a statement on Saturday. Trump stressed that Grenell will continue to pursue a policy of "peace through strength" and be guided by the principle of "America first."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241201/who-is-kash-patel-trumps-pick-to-head-the-fbi-1121060602.html
americas
north korea
venezuela
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107941/73/1079417395_228:0:2048:1365_1920x0_80_0_0_91f9f161bb8ebab70215b484600f22b1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
trump envoy, trump picks, trump grenell, trump envoy hottest spots, trump special envoy
trump envoy, trump picks, trump grenell, trump envoy hottest spots, trump special envoy

Trump Picks Grenell as Special Envoy for 'Hottest Spots' Like Venezuela, North Korea

06:36 GMT 15.12.2024 (Updated: 08:08 GMT 15.12.2024)
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Gage Skidmore / Richard Grenell Richard Grenell
Richard Grenell - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.12.2024
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Gage Skidmore / Richard Grenell
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - In the previous Trump administration, Grenell served as US Ambassador to Germany, Acting Director of National Intelligence, and Presidential Envoy for Kosovo-Serbia Negotiations. He also spent eight years on the UN Security Council, working on issues related to North Korea and other countries.
US President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Richard Grenell as his envoy for special missions, who will oversee work in the world's "hottest spots," including Venezuela and North Korea, Trump said in a statement on Saturday.
"I am pleased to announce Richard Allen Grenell as our Presidential Envoy for Special Missions. Ric will work in some of the hottest spots around the World, including Venezuela and North Korea," Trump said on Truth Social.
Kash Patel speaks at a Trump campaign rally at the Findlay Toyota Arena Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.12.2024
Americas
Who is Kash Patel, Trump’s Pick to Head the FBI?
1 December, 13:36 GMT
Trump stressed that Grenell will continue to pursue a policy of "peace through strength" and be guided by the principle of "America first."
"Congratulations Ric!" Trump concluded.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала