Space Nukes, Spy Balloons and Garlic: The Art of American Scaremongering
US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, meanwhile, has stated that no evidence of foreign interference in drone activity over the country has been found, but the investigation continues.If only that was the only instance of scaremongering the American people were subjected to by their own authorities.Not Just Vampires Are Afraid of ItThis December, the people of the United States learned of the existence of a terrible threat to their national security in the form of… garlic from China.In a letter to the US commerce secretary, Senator Rick Scott claimed that garlic in China may be grown in unsanitary conditions and that its impact on the US security thus warrants an investigation.Weather Balloons and the Art of Blowing Things Out of ProportionWhen a wayward weather balloon from China strayed into the US airspace by accident in February 2023, the Biden administration was quick to scream bloody murder and claim that the balloon was part of Beijing’s spy program.The Pentagon did later admit that the balloon did not collect intelligence while flying over the US territory.Nuclear Scare, Now in Spaaaaaace!Iran, China – this list of bogus threats to the US would not be complete without Russia, would it?In February this year, US media sounded the alarm over Russia’s alleged plans to deploy some kind of nuclear anti-satellite weapon in space, with the only proof of these plans essentially being “trust me bro” from the Biden administration.Russia’s President Vladimir Putin himself refuted these allegations during an address to parliament, branding them baseless.
Space Nukes, Spy Balloons and Garlic: The Art of American Scaremongering

18:26 GMT 15.12.2024
Republican Congressman Jefferson Van Drew has claimed on Fox News that alleged drone sightings over New Jersey were part of an Iranian plot involving a "mothership" off the US east coast, citing unnamed "high sources" despite a lack of evidence.
US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, meanwhile, has stated that no evidence of foreign interference in drone activity over the country has been found, but the investigation continues.
If only that was the only instance of scaremongering the American people were subjected to by their own authorities.

Not Just Vampires Are Afraid of It

This December, the people of the United States learned of the existence of a terrible threat to their national security in the form of… garlic from China.
In a letter to the US commerce secretary, Senator Rick Scott claimed that garlic in China may be grown in unsanitary conditions and that its impact on the US security thus warrants an investigation.

Weather Balloons and the Art of Blowing Things Out of Proportion

When a wayward weather balloon from China strayed into the US airspace by accident in February 2023, the Biden administration was quick to scream bloody murder and claim that the balloon was part of Beijing’s spy program.
The Pentagon did later admit that the balloon did not collect intelligence while flying over the US territory.
Nuclear Scare, Now in Spaaaaaace!

Iran, China – this list of bogus threats to the US would not be complete without Russia, would it?
In February this year, US media sounded the alarm over Russia’s alleged plans to deploy some kind of nuclear anti-satellite weapon in space, with the only proof of these plans essentially being “trust me bro” from the Biden administration.
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin himself refuted these allegations during an address to parliament, branding them baseless.
