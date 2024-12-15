Mysterious Drones in New York State Paralyze Airport Operations
© AP Photo / David R.MartinA Southwest airliner approaches LaGuardia Airport in New York, Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
© AP Photo / David R.Martin
Subscribe
NEW YORK (Sputnik) - Unknown drones have paralyzed operations at Stewart Airport in the state of New York, and the situation with mysterious drones that have been frightening Americans for several weeks has "gone too far," Governor Kathy Hochul said.
The state governor also called for federal assistance amid the incident.
"Last night, the runways at Stewart Airfield were shut down for approximately one hour due to drone activity in the airspace. This has gone too far," Hochul said in a statement.
💥 TRUMP CALLS FOR SHOOTING DOWN MYSTERIOUS DRONES SPOTTED OVER THE US— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) December 14, 2024
💬 “Mystery drone sightings all over the country. Can this really be happening without our government’s knowledge? I don’t think so! Let the public know, and now. Otherwise, shoot them down!!!” US… https://t.co/k4YMTn7qcP pic.twitter.com/68jHiMaiaV
The FBI previously said that it had been receiving information from the public about clusters of drones over the state for several weeks. Local authorities have been demanding that federal agencies look into what is happening, since the state is home to military and infrastructure facilities, and even the property of US President-elect Donald Trump, and the drones allegedly disappear as soon as they are monitored. The Pentagon has insisted that the activity in the skies over New Jersey did not come from foreign adversaries of the United States.