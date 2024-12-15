International
Mysterious Drones in New York State Paralyze Airport Operations
Mysterious Drones in New York State Paralyze Airport Operations
Sputnik International
Unknown drones have paralyzed operations at Stewart Airport in the state of New York, and the situation with mysterious drones that have been frightening Americans for several weeks has "gone too far," Governor Kathy Hochul said.
The state governor also called for federal assistance amid the incident.The FBI previously said that it had been receiving information from the public about clusters of drones over the state for several weeks. Local authorities have been demanding that federal agencies look into what is happening, since the state is home to military and infrastructure facilities, and even the property of US President-elect Donald Trump, and the drones allegedly disappear as soon as they are monitored. The Pentagon has insisted that the activity in the skies over New Jersey did not come from foreign adversaries of the United States.
Mysterious Drones in New York State Paralyze Airport Operations

05:33 GMT 15.12.2024
A Southwest airliner approaches LaGuardia Airport in New York, Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
A Southwest airliner approaches LaGuardia Airport in New York, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.12.2024
© AP Photo / David R.Martin
Subscribe
NEW YORK (Sputnik) - Unknown drones have paralyzed operations at Stewart Airport in the state of New York, and the situation with mysterious drones that have been frightening Americans for several weeks has "gone too far," Governor Kathy Hochul said.
The state governor also called for federal assistance amid the incident.
"Last night, the runways at Stewart Airfield were shut down for approximately one hour due to drone activity in the airspace. This has gone too far," Hochul said in a statement.
The FBI previously said that it had been receiving information from the public about clusters of drones over the state for several weeks. Local authorities have been demanding that federal agencies look into what is happening, since the state is home to military and infrastructure facilities, and even the property of US President-elect Donald Trump, and the drones allegedly disappear as soon as they are monitored. The Pentagon has insisted that the activity in the skies over New Jersey did not come from foreign adversaries of the United States.
