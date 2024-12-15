https://sputnikglobe.com/20241215/mysterious-drones-in-new-york-state-paralyze-airport-operations-1121172223.html

Unknown drones have paralyzed operations at Stewart Airport in the state of New York, and the situation with mysterious drones that have been frightening Americans for several weeks has "gone too far," Governor Kathy Hochul said.

The state governor also called for federal assistance amid the incident.The FBI previously said that it had been receiving information from the public about clusters of drones over the state for several weeks. Local authorities have been demanding that federal agencies look into what is happening, since the state is home to military and infrastructure facilities, and even the property of US President-elect Donald Trump, and the drones allegedly disappear as soon as they are monitored. The Pentagon has insisted that the activity in the skies over New Jersey did not come from foreign adversaries of the United States.

