Storm Causes Collision of Two Tankers in Black Sea

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two tankers, Volgoneft 212 and Volgoneft 239, have collided in the Black Sea due to stormy weather, resulting in a spill of petroleum products, the Russian Federal Agency for Sea and Inland Water Transport (Rosmorrechflot) said on Sunday.
"Today, as a result of the storm, two tankers, Volgoneft 212 and Volgoneft 239, crashed in the Black Sea. There were 15 and 14 members of the crew on board, respectively. Due to the accident, petroleum products were spilled into the sea," the statement read.
Rosmorrechflot also noted that a rescue operation had been initiated. Two tugboats and two helicopters have been dispatched to the site, and evacuation efforts are underway, the statement added.