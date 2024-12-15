International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241215/storm-causes-collision-of-two-tankers-in-black-sea-1121178468.html
Storm Causes Collision of Two Tankers in Black Sea
Storm Causes Collision of Two Tankers in Black Sea
Sputnik International
Two tankers, Volgoneft 212 and Volgoneft 239, have collided in the Black Sea due to stormy weather, resulting in a spill of petroleum products, the Russian Federal Agency for Sea and Inland Water Transport (Rosmorrechflot) said on Sunday.
2024-12-15T12:32+0000
2024-12-15T12:32+0000
russia
black sea
accident
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104492/45/1044924597_0:87:3335:1962_1920x0_80_0_0_60e8089b882c3686ab7e929a1f6056e0.jpg
"Today, as a result of the storm, two tankers, Volgoneft 212 and Volgoneft 239, crashed in the Black Sea. There were 15 and 14 members of the crew on board, respectively. Due to the accident, petroleum products were spilled into the sea," the statement read. Rosmorrechflot also noted that a rescue operation had been initiated. Two tugboats and two helicopters have been dispatched to the site, and evacuation efforts are underway, the statement added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240723/russia-may-create-tanker-fleet-for-northern-sea-route-jointly-with-china-1119472317.html
black sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104492/45/1044924597_301:0:3032:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b9c309965f79467eaa6af60b010c3507.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
black sea tanker accident, black sea accident, tankers collide, black sea collision
black sea tanker accident, black sea accident, tankers collide, black sea collision

Storm Causes Collision of Two Tankers in Black Sea

12:32 GMT 15.12.2024
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov / Go to the mediabankRussian regions. Crimea
Russian regions. Crimea - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.12.2024
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two tankers, Volgoneft 212 and Volgoneft 239, have collided in the Black Sea due to stormy weather, resulting in a spill of petroleum products, the Russian Federal Agency for Sea and Inland Water Transport (Rosmorrechflot) said on Sunday.
"Today, as a result of the storm, two tankers, Volgoneft 212 and Volgoneft 239, crashed in the Black Sea. There were 15 and 14 members of the crew on board, respectively. Due to the accident, petroleum products were spilled into the sea," the statement read.
The Sedov sailboat sails in the waters of the Kara Sea, Russia. Training sailing ship Sedov makes the transition via the Northern sea route from Vladivostok to Kaliningrad. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.07.2024
Economy
Russia May Create Tanker Fleet for Northern Sea Route Jointly With China
23 July, 14:46 GMT
Rosmorrechflot also noted that a rescue operation had been initiated. Two tugboats and two helicopters have been dispatched to the site, and evacuation efforts are underway, the statement added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала