Russia May Create Tanker Fleet for Northern Sea Route Jointly With China

Russia could establish a tanker fleet for the Northern Sea Route in collaboration with Chinese shipbuilders and component suppliers.

Russia can create a tanker fleet to operate on the Northern Sea Route together with Chinese shipbuilders and component suppliers, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin, who is also the executive secretary of the Russian presidential commission for the strategic development of the fuel and energy sector and environmental safety, said on Tuesday."The operation of the NSR will require a high-ice-class tanker fleet, which can be created in cooperation with Chinese shipbuilders and component suppliers," Sechin said during his speech at the VI Russian-Chinese Energy Business Forum.

