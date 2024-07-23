https://sputnikglobe.com/20240723/russia-may-create-tanker-fleet-for-northern-sea-route-jointly-with-china-1119472317.html
Russia May Create Tanker Fleet for Northern Sea Route Jointly With China
Russia May Create Tanker Fleet for Northern Sea Route Jointly With China
Russia could establish a tanker fleet for the Northern Sea Route in collaboration with Chinese shipbuilders and component suppliers.
Russia can create a tanker fleet to operate on the Northern Sea Route together with Chinese shipbuilders and component suppliers, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin, who is also the executive secretary of the Russian presidential commission for the strategic development of the fuel and energy sector and environmental safety, said on Tuesday."The operation of the NSR will require a high-ice-class tanker fleet, which can be created in cooperation with Chinese shipbuilders and component suppliers," Sechin said during his speech at the VI Russian-Chinese Energy Business Forum.
Russia May Create Tanker Fleet for Northern Sea Route Jointly With China
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia could establish a tanker fleet for the Northern Sea Route in collaboration with Chinese shipbuilders and component suppliers.
Russia can create a tanker fleet to operate on the Northern Sea Route together with
Chinese shipbuilders and component suppliers, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin, who is also the executive secretary of the Russian presidential commission for the strategic development of the fuel and energy sector and environmental safety, said on Tuesday.
The Northern Sea Route (NSR), with a length of more than 3,000 nautical miles (5,556 kilometers), connects the Barents Sea and the Bering Strait and is the shortest route between Europe and Asia. In addition, it is the shortest sea route between the Far East and the European part of Russia. It is expected that transportation along the NSR will reach more than 72 million tonnes in 2024, and about 194 million tonnes by 2030.
"The operation of the NSR will require a high-ice-class tanker fleet, which can be created in cooperation with Chinese shipbuilders and component suppliers," Sechin said during his speech at the VI Russian-Chinese Energy Business Forum.