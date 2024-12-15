https://sputnikglobe.com/20241215/uss-harry-s-truman-leads-american-naval-deployment-to-middle-east-1121180433.html

USS Harry S. Truman Leads American Naval Deployment to Middle East

USS Harry S. Truman Leads American Naval Deployment to Middle East

Sputnik International

The USS Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group arrived in the Middle East on December 14, entering the US Central Command's (CENTCOM) area of responsibility. The deployment was announced by CENTCOM on the social media platform X.

2024-12-15T15:22+0000

2024-12-15T15:22+0000

2024-12-15T17:31+0000

military

donald trump

us

united kingdom (uk)

us central command (centcom)

uss harry s. truman

middle east

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103247/56/1032475649_0:0:3475:1954_1920x0_80_0_0_32c168d8ce4b65e633ca05b6550f8716.jpg

The group includes the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, Carrier Air Wing 1 with nine aviation squadrons, the guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (Ticonderoga class), and two guided-missile destroyers, USS Stout and USS Jason Dunham (Arleigh Burke class).According to the statement, the deployment is aimed at maintaining "stability and security" in the region.Earlier in November, US F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jets were deployed to the region from the United Kingdom, reinforcing the American military presence in the Middle East.The deployment comes amid heightened regional tensions and US President-elect Donald Trump's earlier remarks promising to avoid "starting wars" once he officially takes office.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241104/us-deploys-six-b-52-bombers-to-middle-east-amid-rising-tensions-1120769800.html

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

middle east, middle east crisis, us military presence in the middle east, uss harry truman, donald trump