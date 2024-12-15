https://sputnikglobe.com/20241215/uss-harry-s-truman-leads-american-naval-deployment-to-middle-east-1121180433.html
USS Harry S. Truman Leads American Naval Deployment to Middle East
The USS Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group arrived in the Middle East on December 14, entering the US Central Command's (CENTCOM) area of responsibility. The deployment was announced by CENTCOM on the social media platform X.
The group includes the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, Carrier Air Wing 1 with nine aviation squadrons, the guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (Ticonderoga class), and two guided-missile destroyers, USS Stout and USS Jason Dunham (Arleigh Burke class).According to the statement, the deployment is aimed at maintaining "stability and security" in the region.Earlier in November, US F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jets were deployed to the region from the United Kingdom, reinforcing the American military presence in the Middle East.The deployment comes amid heightened regional tensions and US President-elect Donald Trump's earlier remarks promising to avoid "starting wars" once he officially takes office.
