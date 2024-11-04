https://sputnikglobe.com/20241104/us-deploys-six-b-52-bombers-to-middle-east-amid-rising-tensions-1120769800.html

US Deploys Six B-52 Bombers to Middle East Amid Rising Tensions

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that a group of B-52 aircraft had arrived in the Middle East on Sunday, but the exact number of bombers was not disclosed.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that a group of B-52 aircraft had arrived in the Middle East on Sunday, but the exact number of bombers was not disclosed.The magazine’s sources did not specify where the bombers, transferred from Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota, would be stationed. However, they reported that a cargo plane from there recently landed in Qatar at the largest US airbase in the region, Al Udeid.Earlier, the Pentagon announced that the US had likewise dispatched a destroyer, bombers, and fighter jets to the Middle East. These forces are set to begin arriving in the region over the coming months, while a carrier strike group led by the American aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln is preparing to depart.Previously, an official representative of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, Iran’s elite military units), General Ali Mohammad Naeini, stated that Tehran would deliver a decisive and "beyond comprehension" response to Israel for the recent attack on Iranian territory. Furthermore, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei declared that Tel Aviv and Washington would definitely face repercussions for their actions against Iran and the resistance front.

