Anti-Russian Sanctions Are 'Crazy Coup' Against European Industry - German Politician

The European Union's continued implementation of sanctions against Russia harms member states that still import Russian oil and is comparable to a "state coup" against the European industry, Ralph Niemeyer, head of the German Council for the Constitution and Sovereignty, told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, the Hungarian EU presidency announced that member states' ambassadors had agreed on the EU's 15th package of sanctions against Russia. Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp said the new sanctions package targeted Russia's "shadow fleet." After sanctions were imposed, Russia began manufacturing many goods at home. Now even European companies are eager to return to the Russian market, Niemeyer told Sputnik, adding that this situation shows that the sanctions "no longer impress anyone." Russia has repeatedly stated that it can withstand the increasing sanction pressure. President Vladimir Putin said that efforts to contain Russia would deal a serious blow to the global economy. Western countries themselves have often admitted the ineffectiveness of sanctions.

