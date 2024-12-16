https://sputnikglobe.com/20241216/anti-russian-sanctions-are-crazy-coup-against-european-industry---german-politician-1121183643.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union's continued implementation of sanctions against Russia harms member states that still import Russian oil and is comparable to a "state coup" against the European industry, Ralph Niemeyer, head of the German Council for the Constitution and Sovereignty, told Sputnik.
On Wednesday, the Hungarian EU presidency announced that member states' ambassadors had agreed on the EU's 15th package of sanctions against Russia. Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp said the new sanctions package targeted Russia's "shadow fleet."
"This is madness. It is like a state coup against our own industry. It is inexplicable. We still buy Russian [oil] and import it via India. It is a crazy situation, and I think all these sanctions have only made life harder but had no political effect on Russia," Niemeyer said.
After sanctions were imposed, Russia began manufacturing many goods at home. Now even European companies are eager to return to the Russian market, Niemeyer told Sputnik, adding that this situation shows that the sanctions "no longer impress anyone."
Russia has repeatedly stated that it can withstand the increasing sanction pressure. President Vladimir Putin said that efforts to contain Russia would deal a serious blow to the global economy. Western countries themselves have often admitted the ineffectiveness of sanctions
