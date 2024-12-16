https://sputnikglobe.com/20241216/assad-issues-first-statement-following-evacuation-from-syria-1121190587.html
Assad Issues First Statement Following Evacuation From Syria
Toppled Syria President Bashar Assad said that his evacuation to Russia was preceded by a collapse of the army and a paralysis of state institutions, Assad's office said on Monday.
"With no viable means of leaving the base, Moscow requested that the base's command arrange an immediate evacuation to Russia on the evening of Sunday 8th December. This took place a day after the fall of Damascus, following the collapse of the final military positions and the resulting paralysis of all remaining state institutions," the statement read. Assad underscored that he did not abandon his people and the army, adding that he was evacuated from Khmeimim following the instructions from Russia to base command.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Toppled Syria President Bashar Assad said that his evacuation to Russia was preceded by a collapse of the army and a paralysis of state institutions, Assad's office said on Monday.
"With no viable means of leaving the base, Moscow requested that the base's command arrange an immediate evacuation to Russia on the evening of Sunday 8th December. This took place a day after the fall of Damascus, following the collapse of the final military positions and the resulting paralysis of all remaining state institutions," the statement read.
Assad underscored
that he did not abandon his people and the army, adding that he was evacuated from Khmeimim following the instructions from Russia to base command.