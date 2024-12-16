Bitcoin Tops $106,000 First Time Ever

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241216/bitcoin-tops-106000-first-time-ever-1121183189.html
The price of bitcoin has reached a new record high, exceeding $106,000, according to trading data.
On Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, bitcoin was trading up 5% at $106,362, as of 00:42 GMT. According to the CoinMarketCap portal, which calculates the average price for more than 20 exchanges, the price of bitcoin grew by 4.34% to $105,808.Bitcoin began to rise in price on news of Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election in early November.It has gone up more than 52% from about $67,000 to over $106,000 since November 5.
