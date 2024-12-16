https://sputnikglobe.com/20241216/brics-mice-congress-in-moscow-hosts-participants-from-16-countries---tourism-committee-1121190807.html
Participants from 16 countries are taking part in the Meet Global MICE Congress: BRICS Edition, which is being held in Moscow, the chairman of the capital's tourism committee, Evgeny Kozlov, said on Monday.
The Global MICE Congress: BRICS Edition is being held in Moscow from December 16-17, hosting participants from the BRICS countries and the Global South. The event will bring together representatives of the business tourism industry, including specialists and associations, event organizers and hoteliers. Kozlov added that the international congress would feature more than 13 sessions and 50 speakers. Speaking at the plenary session of the congress, the head of the tourism committee said that 1,260 specialists had gathered at the event. Last week, the Moscow mayor's office said that representatives from Brazil, South Africa, India, Iran, Egypt, and China, among others, would attend the event.
"This year Moscow is hosting the international business tourism forum for the second time. This year it is a much larger event that covers participants from 16 countries. We have more than 130 delegates coming - professionals from the business tourism market," Kozlov told reporters.
