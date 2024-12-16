https://sputnikglobe.com/20241216/israeli-military-intercepts-yemeni-drone-over-mediterranean-1121184976.html
IDF Claims Intercepted Yemeni Drone Over Mediterranean
IDF Claims Intercepted Yemeni Drone Over Mediterranean
Sputnik International
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Monday it intercepted a drone over the Mediterranean Sea after it was presumably launched from Yemen.
2024-12-16T07:29+0000
2024-12-16T07:29+0000
2024-12-16T07:29+0000
military
israel
yemen
middle east
mediterranean sea
israel defense forces (idf)
israeli navy
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/12/1093138793_0:53:800:503_1920x0_80_0_0_0d62b6ccde2d61f90cf9acd17391ab6d.jpg
"A short while ago, a UAV that was launched from Yemen was intercepted by an Israeli Navy missile boat in the Mediterranean Sea. The UAV was intercepted prior to crossing into Israeli territory," IDF wrote on Telegram. Yemeni Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, has claimed responsibility for last week's attacks on US destroyers and supply ships in the Gulf of Aden, as well as for drone strikes on targets in Ashkelon, Tel Aviv and in southern Israel. The Ansar Allah movement, which governs northern Yemen and controls much of Yemen's Red Sea coast, declared its support for Palestine in late 2023 and vowed to attack any ships linked to Israel after the Jewish state launched a military offensive in the Gaza Strip in response to Hamas' October 2023 attack. The movement pledged not to interfere with freedom of navigation in the region. Some companies suspended shipping through the Red Sea over security concerns.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241031/unable-to-wrest-control-of-red-sea-from-houthis-us-and-uk-launch-fresh-strikes-on-key-yemeni-port-1120740607.html
israel
yemen
mediterranean sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/12/1093138793_44:0:755:533_1920x0_80_0_0_c2bf3036c8e24e73e1bf0bdefb2b9702.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
israeli military, the israel defense forces, mediterranean sea
israeli military, the israel defense forces, mediterranean sea
IDF Claims Intercepted Yemeni Drone Over Mediterranean
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Monday it intercepted a drone over the Mediterranean Sea after it was presumably launched from Yemen.
"A short while ago, a UAV that was launched from Yemen was intercepted by an Israeli Navy missile boat in the Mediterranean Sea. The UAV was intercepted prior to crossing into Israeli territory," IDF wrote on Telegram.
Yemeni Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, has claimed responsibility for last week's attacks on US destroyers and supply ships in the Gulf of Aden
, as well as for drone strikes on targets in Ashkelon, Tel Aviv and in southern Israel.
The Ansar Allah movement, which governs northern Yemen and controls much of Yemen's Red Sea coast, declared its support for Palestine in late 2023 and vowed to attack any ships linked to Israel after the Jewish state launched a military offensive in the Gaza Strip in response to Hamas' October 2023 attack. The movement pledged not to interfere with freedom of navigation in the region. Some companies suspended shipping through the Red Sea over security concerns.