IDF Claims Intercepted Yemeni Drone Over Mediterranean

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Monday it intercepted a drone over the Mediterranean Sea after it was presumably launched from Yemen.

"A short while ago, a UAV that was launched from Yemen was intercepted by an Israeli Navy missile boat in the Mediterranean Sea. The UAV was intercepted prior to crossing into Israeli territory," IDF wrote on Telegram. Yemeni Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, has claimed responsibility for last week's attacks on US destroyers and supply ships in the Gulf of Aden, as well as for drone strikes on targets in Ashkelon, Tel Aviv and in southern Israel. The Ansar Allah movement, which governs northern Yemen and controls much of Yemen's Red Sea coast, declared its support for Palestine in late 2023 and vowed to attack any ships linked to Israel after the Jewish state launched a military offensive in the Gaza Strip in response to Hamas' October 2023 attack. The movement pledged not to interfere with freedom of navigation in the region. Some companies suspended shipping through the Red Sea over security concerns.

