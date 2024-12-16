https://sputnikglobe.com/20241216/japan-welcomes-start-of-us-marines-redeployment-from-okinawa-to-guam---defense-minister-1121183059.html

Japan Welcomes Start of US Marines Redeployment From Okinawa to Guam - Defense Minister

Japan considers the redeployment of US Marines from Okinawa to Guam to be important work, Japanese Defense Ministry Gen Nakatani at a meeting with Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki.

The defense minister visited the governor of Okinawa in connection with the start of the transfer of US Marines from Okinawa to Guam. Earlier, the US command reported that it had begun the redeployment, the first 100 people would be transferred to Guam within the next year. Governor Tamaki demanded that all Marine Corps exercises be transferred to Guam and asked the Defense Ministry to carry out appropriate work in this direction. Tamaki also expressed concern over the resumption of flights of American Osprey tiltrotor aircraft without full information from the American side. In 2006, Japan and the United States reached an agreement to ease the burden on Okinawa, where 70 percent of American bases are located, and to relocate 9,000 Marines to Guam and Hawaii. Of these, 4,000 are to go to Guam. On Saturday, the US Marine Corps announced the start of the transfer of the first 100 personnel, which will be carried out over the next year. The cost of the relocation will be 8.6 billion yen ($57 million), of which Japan will pay 2.6 billion yen ($17.3 million). The training grounds built on Guam will also be available to the Japan Self-Defense Forces.

