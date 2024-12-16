https://sputnikglobe.com/20241216/japan-welcomes-start-of-us-marines-redeployment-from-okinawa-to-guam---defense-minister-1121183059.html
Japan Welcomes Start of US Marines Redeployment From Okinawa to Guam - Defense Minister
Japan considers the redeployment of US Marines from Okinawa to Guam to be important work, Japanese Defense Ministry Gen Nakatani at a meeting with Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki.
In 2006, Japan and the United States reached an agreement to ease the burden on Okinawa, where 70 percent of American bases are located, and to relocate 9,000 Marines to Guam and Hawaii. Of these, 4,000 are to go to Guam. On Saturday, the US Marine Corps announced the start of the transfer of the first 100 personnel, which will be carried out over the next year. The cost of the relocation will be 8.6 billion yen ($57 million), of which Japan will pay 2.6 billion yen ($17.3 million). The training grounds built on Guam will also be available to the Japan Self-Defense Forces.
Japan Welcomes Start of US Marines Redeployment From Okinawa to Guam - Defense Minister
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japan considers the redeployment of US Marines from Okinawa to Guam to be important work, Japanese Defense Ministry Gen Nakatani at a meeting with Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki.
The defense minister visited the governor of Okinawa in connection with the start of the transfer of US Marines from Okinawa
to Guam. Earlier, the US command reported that it had begun the redeployment, the first 100 people would be transferred to Guam within the next year.
"The Marines' relocation to Guam is a very important step, Japan will continue to work with the US on the transfer," Nakatani said, as quoted by the Japanese broadcaster.
Governor Tamaki demanded that all Marine Corps exercises be transferred to Guam and asked the Defense Ministry to carry out appropriate work in this direction. Tamaki also expressed concern over the resumption of flights of American Osprey tiltrotor aircraft without full information from the American side.
"As the first stage of the transfer of US Marines outside Okinawa Prefecture, the transfer of the first 100 people from Okinawa to Guam has begun. The transfer will be carried out in stages, we have confirmed with the United States that 4,000 people will be transferred from Okinawa to Guam. The Japanese government, which has been dealing with this issue, sees great meaning in the fact that the start of the transfer has been announced," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said at a press conference in Tokyo.
In 2006, Japan and the United States reached an agreement to ease the burden on Okinawa, where 70 percent of American bases are located, and to relocate 9,000 Marines to Guam and Hawaii. Of these, 4,000 are to go to Guam. On Saturday, the US Marine Corps announced the start of the transfer of the first 100 personnel, which will be carried out over the next year. The cost of the relocation will be 8.6 billion yen ($57 million), of which Japan will pay 2.6 billion yen ($17.3 million). The training grounds built on Guam will also be available to the Japan Self-Defense Forces.