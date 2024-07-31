https://sputnikglobe.com/20240731/okinawa-on-fire-division-brewing-in-japan-over-us-militarizing--nuclearizing-1119579206.html

Okinawa on Fire: Division Brewing in Japan Over US Militarizing & Nuclearizing

Okinawa on Fire: Division Brewing in Japan Over US Militarizing & Nuclearizing

Sputnik International

The US and Japan have made further steps towards closer military integration and an extension of Washington's nuclear umbrella over its ally. Their increased military buildup in the Asia-Pacific region means a greater risk for war, particularly nuclear war, warns Okinawan rights activist Rob Kajiwara.

2024-07-31T12:58+0000

2024-07-31T12:58+0000

2024-07-31T12:58+0000

world

us

japan

okinawa

china

us hegemony

militarization

asia-pacific region

southeast asia

pivot to asia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116383164_0:0:2048:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_bfb68938baeb3811cdea9f1fe5510c0a.jpg

In the wake of their Security Consultative Committee (“2+2”) July 28 meeting in Tokyo, the US and Japan announced the strengthening of military ties and upgrading of the US Forces Japan (USFJ) to a warfighting command.Actually, the US is using Japan as a bulwark against Russia, China and North Korea in a bid to maintain its dominance in the Asia Pacific region, according to the pundit. "The world is seeking to become multipolar, but the US is intent on doing whatever it can to maintain hegemony," he noted.The American and Japanese delegations also discussed extending the US nuclear umbrella over Japan. While the US and Japan have coordinated on the issue since 2010 within the framework of the Extended Deterrence Dialogue (EDD), most recently the US has doubled down on its nuclear umbrella in the region.It is expected that this year the US and Japan will specify under what conditions the US will use its nukes to "protect" Japan, according to Newsweek.For its part, Chinese media believes Washington is planning to deploy nuclear weapons in their military bases in Japan, again. The "extended deterrence" means nothing but the US intent to use Japan as an outpost to strengthen its nuclear deterrence in Northeast Asia, according to Global Times.Between 1954 and 1972, the US bases on Okinawa hosted a staggering 19 types of nuclear arms. In 2015, the US government officially admitted the fact that it stored hundreds of nuclear warheads in Japan during the Cold War. At the height of the Vietnam War, around 1,200 nuclear weapons were stationed in Okinawa.Why Okinawa is Important for the USOkinawa, which is part of the Ryukyu island chain, is of utmost strategic importance for the US as it serves as a stronghold for the Pentagon's operations in the Western Pacific and deployment of troops directly to the Taiwan Straits and to the Korean Peninsula.The US military installations in the region - which American troops have occupied since the late 1940s - were crucial for Washington's invasions of Vietnam and North Korea in the past.The US air and naval bases on Okinawa are located in close proximity to China's mainland and even closer to Taiwan Island. Furthermore, the Ryukyu island chain presents a natural "wall", allowing the US military to "control" China's passage into the Pacific Ocean.While Tokyo and Washington name Russia, China and North as potential "threats" to the region's stability, a considerable chunk of Japanese citizens think otherwise, Kajiwara said, referring to Okinawa Prefecture, a home to numerous US military bases and facilities – over 70% of their total number in Japan.Okinawans Oppose US Bases and Japan's MilitarizationRyukyuans have opposed the US militarization of the island for decades, citing security and environmental issues, as well as repeated criminal acts committed by US troops against local residents.In September 1995, three US soldiers kidnapped and raped a 12-year-old girl in Okinawa, prompting prefecture-wide rallies which brought together 92,000 protesters. This year, two rape cases committed by US soldiers against an Okinawan minor and a woman came to light in June. The first occurred in December 2023 and remained muted by the US military for almost six months.In another snub of Okinawans' democratic freedoms, Japan's central government overruled the Okinawan authorities' ban on building a new US military base at Henoko-Oura Bay near Nago in 2023. In September last year, Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki sought international backing at a UN session, arguing that the concentration of the US military forces in the prefecture threatens peace.Who are Okinawans and Why Do They Differ From JapaneseOkinawa was previously an independent Ryukyu kingdom, which was conquered and annexed by Japan at the end of the 19th century, the expert pointed out.Ryukyuans have our own history, culture, languages, values, and identity. According to Kajiwara, Ryukyu has a tradition of being a "bridge of nations" with the focus on mutually-beneficial trade and diplomacy. "Whereas Japan has a long history of warfare and samurai bushido culture, Ryukyu banned the public carrying of weapons during the 15th century in order to promote peace," the pundit remarked.This resulted in the Battle of Okinawa in 1945, which amounted to nothing short of the Ryukyuan genocide, according to the activist.Those who survived were sent to concentration camps by the US occupation forces. During the period from the end of 1945 to 1947 locals returned to their land to find many of their homes and farms bulldozed flat and turned into US military facilities. According to some estimates, at least 40,000 Okinawan landowners lost their land and were not compensated for the loss. The 1951 San Francisco Peace Treaty signed between Japan and the Allies "legitimized" the US occupation of Okinawa.Currently, Ryukyuans fear that the US-Japanese military buildup will invite another devastating war to their land, as per the expert.Kajiwara emphasized that he and his team are continuing to raise awareness about the risks of the US-Japanese growing militarization, adding that Okinawans remain hostages to Tokyo's warmongering. "We discuss all these things in our upcoming documentary film, 'Occupied Okinawa.' The film will be entered into international film festivals around the world starting in September," the pundit concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240723/will-us-defend-japan-with-nukes-or-turn-it-into-the-line-of-fire-1119474685.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240623/us-military-bases-and-rapid-defense-deployment-worry-okinawa-residents-1119074012.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240729/russian-military-to-analyze-creation-of-new-us-military-command-in-japan-1119554860.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240602/us-japan-and-south-korea-agree-to-massive-drills-in-increasingly-militarized-asia-pacific-1118748144.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240721/us-to-document-determination-to-defend-japan-with-various-means-nuclear-weapons-1119449392.html

japan

okinawa

china

southeast asia

henoko

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

us-japan military alliance, us japan command upgrade, us nuclear umbrella over japan, militarization of japan, us military bases in okinawa, protests in okinawa, okinawans protest against us miitarism, us troops commit crimes against okinawa residents, henoko base, taiwan, korean peninsula, us nuclear weapons in okinawa